Los Cabos Resort to Rebrand as Waldorf Astoria
Hotel & Resort June 25, 2019
WHY IT RATES: The first Waldorf Astoria to debut in Mexico, this luxury retreat is set on 24 acres of dramatic mountains and pristine beaches.—Mia Taylor, TravelPulse Senior Writer.
Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Hilton’s iconic luxury hotel brand, today announces its upcoming debut in Mexico as it assumes operation of the award-winning The Resort at Pedregal and rebrands the iconic hotel as Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal.
Known as one of the best hotels in Mexico and recently acquired by affiliates of Walton Street Capital Mexico, the luxury retreat is set on 24 acres of dramatic mountains and pristine beaches, and is primed to welcome guests with True Waldorf Service beginning Q4 2019.
“As the brand’s first property to debut in Mexico, Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal showcases the brand’s commitment to expanding our luxury portfolio to some of the world’s most sought after destinations,” said Dino Michael, global head, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts. “We look forward to combining the resort’s exclusive environment and guest-focused comforts with the brand’s unparalleled commitment to personal service, and together, ensuring our guests have the experience of a lifetime.”
With an enviable position as one of Mexico’s most renowned properties, the resort boasts an extensive list of industry accolades.
This year alone, the property received seven TripAdvisor Traveler’s Choice awards including No. 1 of Top 25 Hotels in Mexico, No. 1 of Top 25 Hotels for Service in Mexico, and No. 7 of Top 25 Hotels in the World. The resort also received four U.S. News & World Report recognitions including No. 1 Best Hotel in Pedregal and No. 5 Best Hotel in Mexico, as well as the coveted Five Diamond Rating awarded by AAA.
“We are proud to own one of Mexico’s most iconic luxury resorts and look forward to uniting this stunning hotel with Waldorf Astoria’s intuitive service culture and unforgettable experiences,” said Federico Martin del Campo, CEO of Walton Street Capital Mexico. “Our guests have come to expect the very best from our properties and we are delighted to join with Waldorf Astoria to implement their unique standards of luxury service. Along with the Conrad Punta de Mita (opening 2020) and the Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort, this represents our third resort project in Mexico with Hilton, further solidifying our partnership with Hilton for many years to come. We believe there is a tremendous opportunity for Mexico's hospitality sector to continue its historical growth trajectory, and are excited for the future of the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal.”
Amenities
Offering an unmatched level of world-class amenities, the resort features three swimming pools including an infinity pool flowing into the horizon of the Pacific Ocean, a saltwater pool and a children’s pool.
Luna y Mar Spa, which received its second consecutive Forbes Travel Guide 5 Star recognition along with the overall resort, allows guests to select from a variety of organic treatments inspired by the lunar cycle, the sea and authentic Mexican folk healing, including herbal detoxes and rose-crystal lymphatic facials.
The luxurious spa offers a wellness grotto with local herbal remedies, steam rooms, saunas, ice rooms, whirlpools, and a salt-water meditation pool. Fitness classes include Pilates and yoga, all with an oceanfront view.
Culinary Delights
A one-of-a-kind oceanfront escape, the exquisite resort boasts a variety of culinary options:
As the resort’s signature restaurant, Don Manuel’s utilizes ingredients sourced locally and regionally to serve up authentic dishes within a Mexican hacienda.
The cliffside El Farallon offers an ocean-to-table menu developed by a culinary team that guides foodies in selecting side dish and wine pairings against the sound of crashing waves.
In the center of the pool bar sits Crudo, which incorporates local flavors into casual fare including a variety of fresh ceviche and sushi for light midday meals.
The Beach Club is popular for its freshly caught fish and crisps, and the organic vegetables from local farmers that go into crafting featured dishes such as spiced pork belly buns and braised Angus brisket tacos.
Guests can arrange for a private chef in the comfort of their suites for personalized meals on their terraces or indulge in handcrafted cocktails from one of the resort’s on-demand cocktail carts available throughout the property.
Unique Experiences
The expansive resort near the legendary Land’s End rock formations and the Cabo Marina, celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. The resort is exclusively reached by Mexico’s only privately-owned tunnel where the Pacific Ocean meets the Sea of Cortez on the southernmost tip of the Baja California Peninsula and welcomes guests to an array of unique experiences.
From marine life to mountain trails, this secluded retreat offers a curated collection of luxury experiences which highlight the Baja Peninsula’s diverse land, wildlife, and people. Local partners include naturalists, adventurers and farmers who create itineraries designed to inspire exploration beyond the resort and can be customized to guests’ particular tastes. Other activities include sunrise paddle boarding, jungle exploration, swimming with whale sharks, scuba diving, horseback riding, yacht tours, cooking classes and more.
“We are incredibly excited to partner with Walton Street Capital Mexico to bring the first Waldorf Astoria to Mexico,” said Juan Corvinos, vice president, development, Latin America and the Caribbean, Hilton. “Los Cabos – a vibrant, dynamic and truly luxury destination that draws travelers from all over the world – is the perfect market for our iconic Waldorf Astoria brand, and will be a significant addition to the nearly 70 Hilton properties already in Mexico.”
Celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, Hilton currently has a portfolio of nearly 150 hotels and resorts across 25 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America, including nearly 70 in Mexico. The company is actively pursuing additional growth opportunities in the Caribbean and Latin America and has a robust pipeline of nearly 90 hotels throughout the region, including 30 projects in Mexico.
Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal will be part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 17 distinct hotel brands.
Members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, and free standard Wi-Fi.
SOURCE: Hilton press release
For more information on Los Cabos, Mexico
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS