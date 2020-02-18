Luxe Life Hotel New York Debuts in Manhattan
Luxe Hotels unveiled Luxe Life Hotel New York, which is located in the city’s NoMad neighborhood at 19 West 31st Street in the building that once housed Life magazine beginning in 1895.
The pet-friendly boutique hotel, which is the company’s first New York property, features 98 rooms and suites with complimentary WiFi, a 24-hour business center, a 24-hour fitness center and continental breakfast.
The Marilyn Restaurant is equipped with an open kitchen and serves homemade pastas and seasonal plates, along with breads and pastries baked in a brick oven.
The Speakeasy, set in the hotel’s basement, is scheduled to open this summer and will feature craft cocktails, along with distinctive beer and wine selections.
“We are elated to bring Luxe Hotels’ casual luxury to guests in New York,” said Efrem Harkham, chairman and CEO of Luxe Hotels. “Travelers will find exceptional service, as well as value and comfort when they stay at Luxe Life, plus the opportunity to stay in a landmark building with an incredible legacy.”
Luxe Life Hotel New York is the fifth in the company’s portfolio of boutique hotels. Last year it debuted the Luxe Rose Garden Hotel Roma in Rome, its first property in Europe.
The company’s flagship property, Luxe Rodeo Drive Hotel in Los Angeles, is undergoing a renovation of upward of $4 million, which will be completed this spring.
Other hotels under the Luxe umbrella include Luxe City Center Hotel in downtown Los Angeles and the Sunset Boulevard Hotel Brentwood.
