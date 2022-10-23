Margaritaville Beach Resort Ambergris Caye Belize Opens For Bookings
Hotel & Resort Laurie Baratti October 23, 2022
Bookings have just opened for the upcoming Margaritaville Beach Resort Ambergris Caye, Belize beachfront resort, a secluded, sustainable, family-friendly hideaway that’s slated to open in early 2023.
It will be Karisma Hotels & Resorts’ first resort in the sought-after Central American destination of Belize, a country that occupies an idyllic spot on the Caribbean coast and shelters some of the few remaining unspoiled tropical jungles in the world.
Situated just north of beautiful San Pedro, the paradisiacal island of Ambergris Caye is one of the world’s best-kept secrets. It’s surrounded by shallow, crystal-clear Caribbean waters and compassed offshore by Earth’s second-largest coral reef, which stretches 190 miles long and is teeming with tropical marine life.
Parrot Heads, along with all who appreciate the Margaritaville brand’s signature, laid-back island lifestyle, are sure to crave an escape to the new Margaritaville Beach Resort Ambergris Caye, Belize,
Situated on a stunning beachfront and boasting the longest dock on Ambergris Caye, the property can be accessed by private boat shuttle transfer. It’s set to offer an elegant, yet relaxed atmosphere throughout, marrying a Buffet-esque ethos with the small scale and exclusivity of an intimate, boutique island resort.
The all-new resort is set to feature the following:
— 55 spacious suites with one- and two-bedroom configurations, equipped with vacation-home amenities
— Beachfront restaurant and two on-site bars
— Two lagoon-like swimming pools: one oceanfront and one exclusively for families
— St. Somewhere Spa featuring waterside treatment bungalows
— Cutting-edge gym and fitness center
— BBQ and picnic areas for self-gathering, with BBQ kits or private chefs available
Guests who book their all-inclusive stays between now and December 14, 2022, can take advantage of a reservations launch offer of 25 percent off, with room rates starting at $439 per night, on eligible travel dates between March 15 and January 2, 2024.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Fall into Savings with AMR™ CollectionPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
The Cosmopolitan’s Iconic Rooftop Ice Rink Returns This Holiday Season
For more information on Caribbean
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS