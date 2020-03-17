Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau Opening This Summer
Hotel & Resort Mackenzie Cullen March 17, 2020
Due to open in the summer of 2020, Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau is a casual-luxe, 284-room resort nestled in the capital of The Bahamas. The resort will feature an array of options for entertainment and relaxation, upscale amenities and walkability to historic downtown Nassau. As with all Margaritaville resorts, Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau is an ideal location for guests to escape the everyday.
With over 280 luxury guest rooms, guests are sure to receive their own slice of paradise with stunning water views and private balconies or terraces. Residences range from studios to a 4-bedroom penthouse, each fully furnished with a modern, sophisticated design.
The property is surrounded by some of the best beaches in The Bahamas, with soft sand, loungers, private cabanas and full beach service. Guests can lounge on the beach with a cocktail in hand or set sail on the water through the resort’s modern 45-slip full-service marina that can house yachts up to 150 feet. However, guests may find it difficult to leave the resort, with its on-site Fins Up Water Park, lazy river, climbing wall, dive pool, grotto and FlowRider surf machine.
Within the resort, guests will find a high-tech entertainment complex where they can stay active with virtual-reality sports, bowling and billiards. Guests can end their evening with karaoke or catch up on the latest blockbusters at the resort’s private movie theater.
Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau houses 11 signature food and beverage locations that will appeal to every kind of palette. From the upscale JWB Prime Steak and Seafood to the casual Vacation Café, the resort has plenty of option. There is also an assortments of water holes to ensure that adult guests always have a drink in hand, including Changes in Latitude and the 12 Volt Bar.
