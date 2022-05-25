Last updated: 12:42 PM ET, Wed May 25 2022

Margaritaville Island Reserve Resort Cap Cana Debuts LandShark Brewery

Hotel & Resort Karisma Hotels & Resorts Patrick Clarke May 25, 2022

LandShark Brewery, Margaritaville Island Reserve Resort Cap Cana, Dominican Republic
LandShark Brewery at Margaritaville Island Reserve Resort Cap Cana. (photo courtesy of Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana)

Margaritaville Island Reserve Resort Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic has officially opened the only resort-based LandShark Brewery in the Caribbean.

Anchoring the newly-opened five-star resort's Entertainment Village, the new LandShark Brewery and Grill offers not only its award-winning namesake lager but a selection of 19 international beers, including local favorites like Presidente and The One. Guests can also sample microbrews rotating on tap throughout the year. What's more, the brewery incorporates its signature beer into innovative dishes such as Beer Caviar, Josper Chicken coming smothered with a LandShark-based glaze and LandShark Beer Battered Onion Rings.

Guests can also go behind the scenes by participating in a tour led by Brewmaster Juan Castillo while tasting beers and learning about the brewing process.

"It’s been an incredible opportunity to bring the first LandShark brewery to the Caribbean exclusively for guests of Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana," Castillo said in a statement. "Beyond the signature lager, we’re working hard to create a lineup of locally inspired and seasonal craft beers only available here."

Beyond the new brewery, Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana guests can look forward to as many as 10 food and beverage venues. Plus, right now, travelers can receive 38 percent off when they book their stay through Karisma Hotels & Resorts' Summer Is Here offer now through the end of 2022.

