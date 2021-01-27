Margaritaville Opens Hotel in Jacksonville Beach, Florida
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz January 27, 2021
Margaritaville and Elite Hospitality celebrated the opening of Margaritaville’s first destination to open in 2021 on January 26: the Margaritaville Beach Hotel Jacksonville Beach.
Conveniently located within walking distance of Jacksonville Pier, this modern surfer-style hotel has 202 rooms with private terraces and patios that provide views of the ocean or hotel grounds.
Rooms vary from King and Double Queen bedrooms to premium Oceanview or Oceanfront suites with wraparound balconies for stunning vistas.
“We are thrilled to be the first Margaritaville hotel destination to open in 2021 and kick off an exciting year in Jacksonville,” said Kristin Delgado, General Manager of Margaritaville Beach Hotel Jacksonville Beach. “We are committed to our cleaning protocols and look forward to safely welcoming guests to escape, unwind, and enjoy the laid-back surfer lifestyle.”
The hotel is located within walking distance of the Jacksonville Beach Boardwalk, the Jacksonville Beach Amphitheatre, as well as several beaches and unique shops.
The family-friendly hotel includes three Margaritaville-style dining options, a retail store and a large meeting area for corporate and private events.
As part of the opening, two of its three restaurants are donating 10% of their revenue from the last two weekends in February to a local charity, North Florida Land Trust, which aims to protect Florida’s natural habitats. Margaritaville Beach Hotel will also donate the same amount.
