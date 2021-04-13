Last updated: 02:41 PM ET, Tue April 13 2021

Margaritaville Resort Times Square Begins Taking Reservations

Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey April 13, 2021

Margaritaville Times Square rendering.
Margaritaville Times Square rendering. (photo via Margaritaville Media License)

Margaritaville Resort Times Square has begun accepting online reservations for stays starting on June 15, 2021.

To kick off sales, the 234-room, 32-story property unveiled the “Escape to Margaritaville Resort Times Square” package, for bookings made by June 1, 2021.

Rates for the package include 30 percent discounts on two-night accommodations; two welcome drinks at the Margaritaville Restaurant or LandShark Bar & Grill; a $50 dining credit for use at one of the resorts multiple restaurants and bars, tickets to Edge, a new city attraction, waived resort fee, late checkout and a Margaritaville Resort Times Square robe.

The resort’s restaurants and bars include the Margaritaville Restaurant, the LandShark Bar & Grill, the 5 o’Clock Somewhere Rooftop Bar, the License to Chill Bar and Joe Merchant.

The property will also be equipped with an outdoor heated pool on the sixth floor, featuring panoramic views.

“We are excited to officially accept reservations for Margaritaville Resort Times Square and be a part of the reopening of New York City,” said Kori Yoran, the property’s general manager. “The resort is a one-of-a-kind paradise in the middle of the concrete jungle, and we can’t wait to introduce it to the city and future guests.”

Margaritaville Resort Times Square is situated at the corner of Seventh Avenue and West 40th Street.

