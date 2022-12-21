Last updated: 11:13 AM ET, Wed December 21 2022

Margaritaville St Somewhere Holbox Island To Debut Lunar Celebrations

Hotel & Resort Karisma Hotels & Resorts Claudette Covey December 21, 2022

Margaritaville St. Somewhere Holbox Island
Margaritaville St. Somewhere Holbox Island. (photo via Karisma Hotels & Resorts)

Beginning January 6, 2023, Karisma Hotels & Resorts Margaritaville St. Somewhere Holbox Island is introducing monthly Lunar Celebrations, which will include beachfront entertainment and fire shows, while putting the spotlight on local culture and cuisine.

“The monthly Lunar Celebrations will offer guests the chance to reconnect and unwind with grill-style BBQ, Mexican artisanal beers, a local Gin station, and special ancestral mixology honoring ancient rituals,” resort officials said.

“These vibrant beachside celebrations allow participants to appreciate the beauty and serenity of nature in spectacular ways – whether they're joining as part of a group or looking for some solo tranquility.”

The laid-back boutique property, which opened its doors in March, features views of 3,000 feet of pristine shoreline, two restaurants, a bar, pool, 24-hour room service, Internet service and more.

The resort also boasts a generous number of activities, including non-motorized watersports such as kayaking and snorkeling, corn hole, horseshoes, beach volleyballs, table games and cooking classes.

Holbox, a car-free island, is the site of Yum Balam, a Natural Protected Area.

Claudette Covey
