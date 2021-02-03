Last updated: 10:24 AM ET, Wed February 03 2021

Margaritaville Times Square Announces Spring Opening

Donald Wood February 03, 2021

Margaritaville Times Square rendering.
PHOTO: Margaritaville Times Square rendering. (photo via Margaritaville Media)

Officials from Margaritaville Resorts & Hotels announced the company’s new property in New York City is scheduled to open in March.

The $300 million Margaritaville Resort Times Square will be located at 560 Seventh Avenue, which is just blocks away from the entertainment district and New York’s most popular attractions.

The 234-room, 29-story property will boast five food and beverage concepts, including Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville restaurant, a rooftop LandShark Bar & Grill, 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar, Tiki Bar and all-new Chill Bar concept.

“The Margaritaville Resort Hotel and the lifestyle experience it offers will be the perfect complement to the exciting, fast-paced energy of Times Square and we can't wait to bring this destination to the travelers and residents of New York City,” Margaritaville CEO John Cohlan said in a statement.

Additional amenities being added to the Margaritaville Resort Times Square include a year-round outdoor heated pool, upscale retail shopping, concierge, valet parking, laundry/valet service and a fitness center.

Earlier this month, Margaritaville Resorts & Hotels celebrated the opening of its first destination to open in 2021, the Margaritaville Beach Hotel Jacksonville Beach. Conveniently located within walking distance of Jacksonville Pier, this modern surfer-style hotel has 202 rooms with private terraces and patios that provide views of the ocean or hotel grounds.

