Margaritaville Times Square Announces Spring Opening
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood February 03, 2021
Officials from Margaritaville Resorts & Hotels announced the company’s new property in New York City is scheduled to open in March.
The $300 million Margaritaville Resort Times Square will be located at 560 Seventh Avenue, which is just blocks away from the entertainment district and New York’s most popular attractions.
The 234-room, 29-story property will boast five food and beverage concepts, including Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville restaurant, a rooftop LandShark Bar & Grill, 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar, Tiki Bar and all-new Chill Bar concept.
“The Margaritaville Resort Hotel and the lifestyle experience it offers will be the perfect complement to the exciting, fast-paced energy of Times Square and we can't wait to bring this destination to the travelers and residents of New York City,” Margaritaville CEO John Cohlan said in a statement.
Additional amenities being added to the Margaritaville Resort Times Square include a year-round outdoor heated pool, upscale retail shopping, concierge, valet parking, laundry/valet service and a fitness center.
Earlier this month, Margaritaville Resorts & Hotels celebrated the opening of its first destination to open in 2021, the Margaritaville Beach Hotel Jacksonville Beach. Conveniently located within walking distance of Jacksonville Pier, this modern surfer-style hotel has 202 rooms with private terraces and patios that provide views of the ocean or hotel grounds.
