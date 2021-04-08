Marquee Events Return To The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas continues to set the bar as one of the premier resorts in Sin City.
Beyond an ever-growing selection of exceptional restaurants and epic rooftop pool experiences set high above the Las Vegas Strip, The Cosmopolitan boasts an unparalleled entertainment lineup and has a plethora of exciting events scheduled for 2021, including live concerts, comedy performances and other can't-miss shows spread across a handful of stellar venues.
The Chelsea is one such venue that's not to be topped, boasting 40,000 square feet of event space highlighted by a vintage lobby bar, private VIP gallery boxes and an eye-popping grand staircase and chandelier.
The one-of-a-kind venue has hosted some legendary names over the years and will host beloved stand-up comedian Bill Burr for a pair of back-to-back shows on July 2-3 before welcoming multi-platinum artist John Legend and punk rock icon Billy Idol this coming fall. The former will perform September 18 while the latter will perform a limited residency at The Chelsea featuring four shows in October (October 16-17 and 22-23).
"The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has remained at the forefront of the Las Vegas entertainment scene for the last ten years. We are honored to host Billy Idol at The Chelsea for what is sure to be an unforgettable re-introduction of live entertainment to the resort," the resort's Vice President of Entertainment, Fedor Banuchi, said in a statement accompanying the recent announcement. "As Las Vegas continues to rebound, we look forward to releasing details on new and exciting live concerts and events coming this summer to the resort."
Guests can also see Panamanian singer, rapper and songwriter Sech at The Chelsea on August 28.
In addition to ticketed events, guests can catch a live band every night Tuesday through Sunday starting at 10 p.m. inside of The Barbershop, a cozy hideaway lounge offering a robust whiskey selection. Reserve a table or schedule an appointment with a professional barber any day of the week to freshen up for the night ahead.
Cosmopolitan guests age 21 and older can also look forward to signature dishes, specialty cocktails and pulse-pounding DJ performances at the socially distant The Pool Marquee and Marquee Lounge.
Visit CosmopolitanLasVegas.com to learn more about the exciting upcoming events at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
