Marriott Announces Further Plans to Cut Costs
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood May 27, 2020
Marriott International announced Wednesday it would be forced to furlough and layoff more employees as the ongoing coronavirus outbreak continues to ravage the hospitality industry.
Officials from Marriott said the viral pandemic has hurt business more than 9/11 and the 2008 financial crisis combined, forcing the company to implement additional measures to reduce costs and improve its liquidity.
Two Carnival Corp. Brands Extend Suspension of CruisingCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Miami Beach to Reopen Hotels and Beaches June 1Destination & Tourism
Victory Cruise Lines Suspends Service Through 2020 SeasonCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Due to the reduced demand and the drastic drop in RevPAR levels, the hotel giant revealed “above-property associates” in the United States who were furloughed and or handed reduced workweek schedules would have the terms extended through October 2.
In addition, Marriott announced a voluntary transition program for associates in the U.S. that allows employees to leave the company to pursue other opportunities. The program is expected to expand to properties all around the world.
While the company did not reveal the number of employees that would be impacted by the cost-cutting measures, a statement from Marriott claimed it “anticipates a significant number of above-property position eliminations later this year.”
Earlier this month, officials announced profits dropped 92 percent as it earned $31 million, or nine cents a share, through the first three months of the year compared to $375 million a year ago.
Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson also released a memo in early May spotlighting the company’s strengthened commitment to cleanliness at its hotels and detailing measures that are now underway to combat the spread of coronavirus.
For more information on United States
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS