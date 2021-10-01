Marriott Announces New Complimentary Hot Breakfast Program
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood October 01, 2021
Marriott Bonvoy unveiled a new complimentary hot breakfast program across four brands within its portfolio: Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott and TownePlace Suites by Marriott.
Starting in October at a limited number of hotels, the refreshed breakfast will feature a morning menu catering to consumers’ tastes for customizable breakfast items, including hot sandwiches and build-your-own bowls.
Marriott also announced it would offer Rainforest Certified Coffee.
“Breakfast has long been a celebrated experience during a hotel stay – a moment to gather before exploring a destination or a reliable grab-and-go kickstart to the day,” Classic Select Brands Vice President Diane Mayer said.
“Through extensive consumer insights, we recognize that our guests want to wake up to a nutritious and energizing breakfast made with quality ingredients,” Mayer continued. “We are pleased to introduce our new complimentary breakfast that offers mouthwatering, customizable options with an eye towards sustainability.”
A Marriott survey found that 75 percent of guests preferred a hot breakfast buffet over continental and 72 percent felt comfortable eating at a buffet again. Marriott integrated these attributes into its new breakfast experience.
The complimentary hot breakfast buffet will be rolled out across nearly 3,000 hotels throughout the winter at all Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites and TownePlace Suites properties in the United States.
