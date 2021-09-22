Marriott International Expands Plans to Go Net-Zero Emissions
Donald Wood September 22, 2021
Marriott International announced the submission of its letter to the Science-Based Targets initiative.
In the letter, Marriott committed to setting science-based emissions reduction targets across all scopes, in line with 1.5C emissions scenarios, and developing a long-term target to reach net-zero value chain greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by no later than 2050.
As part of its commitment to net-zero emissions, Marriott has joined the Race to Zero via the most ambitious standard, Business Ambition for 1.5, and looks forward to celebrating this milestone on September 25 at Global Citizen Live.
Marriott’s sustainability strategy is driven by a wide range of initiatives to reduce environmental impacts, including the reduction of single-use plastics, a food waste prevention campaign, a responsible sourcing guide, carbon sequestration projects and more.
“We are driven to make a positive and sustainable impact wherever we do business, and this rigorous climate commitment to reach net-zero emissions is a needed step for us to do our part to help the communities and environments where we live, work and visit remain resilient and vibrant,” Marriott International CEO Anthony Capuano said.
“Even as we navigate one of the industry’s most difficult periods, we know this ambition will be a challenge,” Capuano continued. “We are proud to join companies and institutions around the world striving to tackle climate change and build a healthier, more sustainable world.”
The company’s portfolio of hotels has been working to reduce its carbon footprint as part of its 2025 sustainability goals. Hotel guests will see an enhanced focus on existing efforts such as solid waste and food waste reduction and natural capital restoration, with the opportunity to participate in reforestation and coral and mangrove plantings.
Last week, Marriott released its 2021 Serve 360 Report, which shows the corporation’s progress towards its 2025 Sustainability and Social Impact Goals.
