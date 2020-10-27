Marriott Announces New Day Pass, Stay Pass and Play Pass Packages
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood October 27, 2020
Marriott International announced a new program designed to help travelers break up the monotony of juggling work and school from home.
Dubbed Marriott Bonvoy’s Day Pass, Stay Pass and Play Pass packages, the program was instituted after Marriott conducted a survey that found 42 percent of respondents would consider working from a hotel guest room.
The Day Pass, Stay Pass and Play Pass packages include reliable Wi-Fi, disinfected places to work, ample desk space, no distractions and access to the hotel’s pool, gym and food services.
“Working remotely doesn't necessarily have to mean working from home, where blurred lines between personal and professional lives can create distractions and stress,” Marriott International Group President Stephanie Linnartz said.
“We are inviting guests to work anywhere with Marriott Bonvoy to help them be more productive and achieve a better work/life balance by reimagining our hotel rooms as local remote workspaces for our customers,” Linnartz continued. “By providing flexible booking options, our loyalty members and guests have a familiar alternative when choosing where to work.”
The Day Pass version of the program allows travelers to check-in starting at 6 a.m. local time and check out by 6 p.m., with access to Wi-Fi, food and drinks and additional spaces in the hotel.
The Day Pass package is currently being offered in select hotels in Atlanta, Phoenix, Dallas, New York, Toronto, London, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong, with planned expansion in Europe, Middle East and Latin America.
On the other hand, the Stay Pass combines a Day Pass for work with an overnight stay, while the Play Pass is for those seeking to work while getting away. The Play Pass includes a business concierge, supervised kids' activities, preferred office/study spaces and curated experiences for the whole family.
