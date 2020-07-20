Marriott Will Require Guests to Wear Masks at All US Hotels
This morning, President and CEO of Marriott International, Arne Sorenson, took to the internet airwaves with a message for customers, announcing that guests of all Marriott properties across the nation will soon be required to wear face-coverings in common areas, regardless of jurisdiction. Marriott’s new mandate that guests wear face-coverings onsite will take effect on July 27, 2020.
Amid the pandemic, Marriott employees have already been required to wear masks while they’re at work for some time now, in addition to adopting the many other preventive measures the company has implemented over the past months.
“Health experts have made it clear that wearing face coverings in public spaces is one of the easiest steps that we can all take to protect one another and reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Sorenson said in today’s video message. “As part of our ‘Commitment to Clean’, we made it a brand standard that associates wear masks and set an example. Given the recent spikes across the U.S., and with guidance from health officials, we are now extending the requirement to wear masks in all indoor, public spaces in the hotels to our guests, no matter the jurisdiction.”
Marriott’s move aligns with the American Hotel & Lodging Association’s (AHLA) new Guest Checklist, released only a few days ago as an extension of its ongoing ‘Safe Stay’ initiative, the aim of which is to unite the hotel industry and all major brands across the U.S. and Canada under a shared set of guidelines for tackling COVID-19 transmission in the hospitality space, and restoring consumer confidence.
Of the AHLA Guest Checklist, Sorenson said, “It includes the basics we’ve all come to expect: practice social distancing, especially in all indoor common areas of the hotels, wash your hand regularly or use hand-sanitizer, and, certainly, don’t travel if you have or recently had symptoms, or if you’ve been in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.”
“The hospitality industry, from the start, has prioritized the health and safety of our guests and associates using best practices like social distancing, enhanced rigorous cleaning protocols, mobile room keys and contactless check-in,” Sorenson said. “We are committed to ensuring that every guest experiences a clean and safe hotel, no matter where they stay.”
“So, to our valued customers: please, pack your mask. We’re doing our part with pre-arrival reminders, signage and training, which will be rolled out over the course of the next several days,” he added. “I know so many of us are eager to get back on the road again. Let’s take these simple preventive measures, and make it safer and easier to travel by protecting each other.”
“Please help us do what we can to beat COVID-19,” he urged. “These are all easy steps we can take to support one another and the communities we love, whether we live there, work there or are visiting.”
For more information, visit clean.marriott.com.
