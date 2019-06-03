Marriott Bolsters its Asia Pacific Presence with 13 New Properties
Marriott is significantly expanding its Asia Pacific luxury portfolio with 13 new properties expected to open this year alone.
The growth in the region is to include new properties under the JW Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, and Luxury Collection brands. The new hotels will join Marriott’s current portfolio of 130 luxury hotels across the Asia Pacific market.
As part of the announcement, Marriott said its loyalty program, Marriott Bonvoy, is also expanding its offerings throughout the region to provide guests more unique experiences.
“Asia Pacific’s luxury travel industry is one of the fastest-growing in the world, driven by markets like China and India. On top of this, global luxury travelers today are seeking more than just the opportunity to indulge, they want experiences that deliver personal meaning and significance,” said Peggy Fang Roe, chief sales & marketing officer, Asia Pacific, Marriott International.
“In response, Marriott International continues to grow its footprint and experiential offerings in Asia Pacific, providing highly contextualized and carefully curated experiences, allowing luxury travelers to explore their passions and grow on a personal level,” Fang Roe continued.
The upcoming openings will include four new locations for The Ritz-Carlton in the Asia Pacific market, Marriott said in a statement.
The Ritz-Carlton, Perth, expected to begin welcoming guests in October, will mark the brand’s return to Australia. There will also be openings in key markets in China and India including The Ritz-Carlton, Xi’an in June, The Ritz-Carlton, Nanjing in October and The Ritz-Carlton, Pune in September.
JW Marriott meanwhile, will continue its expansion in the region by adding five new properties, including the newly opened JW Marriott Hotel Qufu and soon-to-open JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong in July.
The Pudong property will be the first JW Marriott Marquis in Asia, and the third globally. The brand expects to also debut in the Maldives in August.
The Luxury Collection debuted IRAPH SUI, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Okinawa, in January 2019 and has two anticipated hotels opening in Nanjing, China and Kolkata, India.
Finally, St. Regis debuted The St. Regis Hong Kong in April 2019.
The new, transformative experiences available throughout the Asia Pacific region will vary by property.
The Ritz-Carlton, for instance, will host The Stellar Dining Series for the second year in the Asia Pacific market. The dining series program features an alignment of Michelin starred chefs, mixologists, and patissiers who will tour three of Asia Pacific’s gourmet cities in Tokyo, Kyoto and Guangzhou throughout September and October.
Each destination on the three-city tour will see The Ritz-Carlton chefs and artisans collaborate to present their signatures and create spectacular new dishes, orchestrating a constellation of dining events as well as exclusive masterclasses and cocktail craftsmanship.
At JW Marriott hotels, the Family by JW program is part of the transformative experiences being offered. Inspired by the legacy of JW Marriott founders, J. Willard, and Alice Marriott, and the brand’s pillars of culinary, culture and well-being, Family by JW has been tailored to include three kid-friendly themes – creativity, activeness, and culture.
Created for children ages 5 to 12, the program includes thoughtfully curated and creative adventures designed to leave all families feeling inspired and connected throughout their journey at JW Marriott.
Following the Family by JW launch earlier this year with former Olympic gold medal winner and renowned Chinese Ping Pong player, Wang Nan, at JW Marriott Hotel Sanya Dadonghai Bay, the brand is slated to officially launch Family by JW across its Asia Pacific portfolio. That kick-off will take place at JW Marriott Hotel Phuket in July and will include a collaboration with world-class former Olympic gold medal players.
Finally, Luxury Collection properties will offer a Global Explorer program, which will bring together influential voices from the world’s most discerning tastemakers, celebrating the vibrancy of the world’s most enchanting destinations through the eyes of leading cultural voices.
