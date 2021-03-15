Marriott Bonvoy To Add Almost 70 Independent Hotels This Year
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz March 15, 2021
Marriott International announced it plans to expand its independent hotel brands by adding seventy new hotels as part of the Autograph Collection, Tribute Portfolio and the Luxury Collections.
The Collection brands provide all the benefits of the Marriott system for both guests and hotel owners, while also recognizing each hotel’s uniqueness and individuality.
The Autograph Collection, known for restoring historic landmarks across the globe, has marked its 200th Autograph Collection hotel, the Grand Universe Lucca, a former 16th-century palazzo in Lucca, Italy. The Autograph Collection will add 48 more hotels across the world by the end of the year.
The Tribute Portfolio, which is a collection of hotels with vibrant social scenes, will add 15 new properties in 2021, from Chattanooga to Ibiza. The Kinley Chattanooga Southside was the 50th Tribute Portfolio hotel, which joined the collection earlier this month.
The Luxury Collection is a collection of luxurious hotels that represent their destinations, offering experiences that are authentic to each culture and destination. The Matild Palace in Budapest, Hungary will open under the Luxury Collection later this spring as the collection’s 120th hotel. The Luxury Collection expects to add several more hotels later this year, like The Tasman in Hobart, Australia and Josun Palace in Seoul, South Korea.
“We know guests are seeking to immerse themselves in the richness of the locale, to discover what defines the destination, and to experience one-of-a-kind hotels,” said Tina Edmundson, Global Brand & Marketing Officer, Marriott International. “This has become increasingly important over the past year, as those who are waiting to travel are counting down the days until they make memories on the road again. Our Collection brands provide travelers with these truly authentic experiences, enveloped in the convenience and amazing benefits of being part of the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio. With new travel opportunities on the horizon, we look forward to welcoming guests to our distinctive properties in key cities and resort destinations around the world.”
Marriott Bonvoy members can receive special discounts and benefits staying at one of these hotels. Please click here for more information about the hotels.
