Marriott International Joins with Quintessentially for Road Trip Collection
Hotel & Resort Janeen Christoff August 28, 2020
As travelers seize on the idea of the road trip, Marriott International has joined forces with concierge company Quintessentially to curate a collection of one-of-a-kind adventures.
“During this time we know that many of our guests are choosing to travel in different ways. They might be staying closer to home, or seeking the personal space that driving between destinations affords,” said Tina Edmundson, global brand and marketing officer and luxury portfolio leader, Marriott International. “With this series of exclusive road trips, and with the expertise of Quintessentially, we are thrilled to be able to offer our guests access to unparalleled, luxury-focused experiences that meet the moment.”
These itineraries offer bespoke journeys complete with high-end Marriott properties and service as well as captivating landscapes, exceptional culinary offerings and outdoor adventures.
Prices for these luxury itineraries start at $15,000 for two guests. Each trip includes a selection of diversified, luxurious experiences that are unique to the destination.
For example, in California, travelers can enjoy a champagne toast in a private seaplane overlooking the San Francisco sunset, mountain bike with a local professional in Santa Barbara and take surf lessons with a world surfing competitor in Half Moon Bay.
“At Quintessentially, we are the authority on creating one-of-a-kind, unforgettable experiences. With this collection of road trips, we are excited to bring these different destinations to life in a unique way and can further tailor the packages to guests' personal preferences,” said Annastasia Seebohm, CEO, Quintessentially. “Marriott International’s unparalleled luxury portfolio allows for a seamless experience as guests move between properties and explore at their own pace.”
Travelers can choose from several itineraries, including the Best of the Sunshine State with stays at the Miami Beach EDITION, The Ritz-Carlton, Naples, and The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota as well as a private seaplane experience, an airboat ride in the Everglades, a gallery tour and more.
The Classic includes stays at the St. Regis San Francisco, The Ritz-Carlton, Santa Barbara, and The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel with a private sunset sail around the Golden Gate Bridge, private kayaking in the Channel Islands, mountain biking in Santa Barbara, surfing in Laguna Niguel and more.
Guest can choose the Rockies with stays at The Ritz-Carlton, Denver, The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch, and W Aspen. Travelers have the chance to drive a supercar down the canyons of Denver, enjoy a private hike through the Boulder Flatirons, fly fish in Vail Valley’s Eagle River and more.
Country to Coastal California includes stays at The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco, and The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay
Kayaking in Lake Tahoe at dusk, a private boat and lunch on Lake Tahoe, a private tour of San Francisco in your own cable car with a local guide are just some of the included experiences on this itinerary.
There are also more itineraries in Nashville, the Sonoran Desert, the Dolomites, Italy and Spain.
