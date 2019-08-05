Last updated: 07:37 PM ET, Mon August 05 2019

Marriott International Launches All-Inclusive Platform

Hotel & Resort Laurie Baratti August 05, 2019

Rendering of Nia, Marriott's planned all-inclusive destination in Mexico's Riviera Nayarit
PHOTO: A rendering of Nia, Marriott's planned all-inclusive destination in Mexico's Riviera Nayarit, which is to feature four of its brands in a single complex. (Photo courtesy of Marriott International)

To serve what it sees as an increasingly popular vacation segment, Marriott International announced on Monday, August 5, 2019, that it will be launching its very own all-inclusive platform.

The leading hospitality company also said that it has already signed management contracts with various hotel developers in the Caribbean and Latin America to build five brand-new, all-inclusive resorts with anticipated openings between 2022 and 2025, which represent an investment of over $800 million.

“Our new all-inclusive resort platform is a natural progression for Marriott International,” said Tony Capuano, Marriott International’s Executive Vice President and Global Chief Development Officer. “It will provide the ownership community a game-changing value proposition for their luxury and premium resort projects around the world, while providing guests a new vacation option with brands they trust.”

Marriott International will introduce its new, single-price model through a combination of new-build projects and conversions of existing resorts currently operating in popular leisure destinations around the world. The company plans to initially build its all-inclusive portfolio by leveraging seven of its full-service and luxury brands: The Ritz-Carlton, Luxury Collection, Marriott Hotels, Westin Hotels, W Hotels, Autograph Collection and Delta by Marriott.

The anticipated new additions to Marriott’s portfolio would supply over 2,000 new hotel rooms. The planned new-build resorts, along with their expected opening dates, are as follows:

— Autograph Collection resort - Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, 650 rooms (2022)

— The Ritz-Carlton resort, 240 rooms (2023)

— Westin Hotels resort 400 rooms, (2023)

— Autograph Collection resort, 300 rooms (2025)

— Marriott Hotels resort, 500 rooms (2025)

— NIA: a flagship, all-inclusive destination encompassing four Marriott International brands, including The Ritz-Carlton and Westin Hotels - Riviera Nayarit, Mexico (details to be decided)

“The diversity and global nature of our brands give guests the opportunity to find the perfect match for nearly any travel experience or destination,” said Tina Edmundson, Global Brand Officer for Marriott International. “By expanding our portfolio with this new offering, we are opening up a new way for travelers to explore our incredible brands—from Westin to W—through a new, all-inclusive lens.”

Marriott also plans to integrate its Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program, providing 133 million members with the option of redeeming their rewards points for stays at its upcoming all-inclusive properties.

