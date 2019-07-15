Marriott Plans First W Hotel in Argentina
WHY IT RATES: The mixed-use property will be the first W brand hotel in Argentina and feature both hotel rooms and residences. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Marriott International, Inc. has signed an agreement with GNV Group to bring its iconic W Hotels Worldwide brand to Argentina for the first time in dynamic Buenos Aires, underscoring growing demand from developers and consumers alike for W Hotels’ bold design, signature Whatever/Whenever service and innovative programming.
The hotel and residences-expected to open in 2024 - will be located within a $100 million, 34-story, mixed-use tower poised to rise in the heart of the captivating Puerto Madero neighborhood, the ideal location for the brand’s passion for what’s new/next. The expansion into Argentina marks the third W hotel in South America following W Santiago and W Bogota.
“We are thrilled to be working with GNV Group to bring the inimitable W experience to the highly desirable Madero Harbour development, as Puerto Madero is one of Buenos Aires’ most sought-after neighborhoods,” said Laurent de Kousemaeker, chief development officer, Marriott International, Caribbean and Latin America.
“Puerto Madero is poised to become one of Latin America’s coveted luxury destinations, as residential, office, and retail entities thrive within its chic, bohemian vibe, surrounded by high-energy nightlife, lush green spaces, and perfect walkability," added de Kousemaeker
W Buenos Aires will be designed by internationally renowned architect Carlos Ott and the local studio BMA, drawing upon the city’s culture, heritage and devotion to forward-thinking design and growth and will include a lively mix of meeting space, restaurants and a rooftop bar with sweeping views of the city.
“Buenos Aires is a city that never sleeps and–like the W brand–is bursting with creative energy,” said Ivan Ginevra, Vice President of GNV Group. “The combination of the city’s phenomenal nightlife, rich and stunning architecture and cultural heritage make it one of the world´s most inspiring and passionate capitals–and perfect for W guests, who live on the pulse and who seek the unexpected.”
“We are very proud to be chosen by Marriott International to partner on this amazing project. It will alter the Buenos Aires skyline, and help make Puerto Madero the coolest spot in the city,” said Alejandro Ginevra, Chairman, GNV Group.
Buenos Aires is known for its sense of limitless energy and for attracting creativity, with many designers, makers, and innovators flocking to its European-style streets and absorbing its rich history, culture, and architecture.
W Buenos Aires will join the brand’s robust portfolio of over 50 hotels around the globe, including the recently opened W Dubai, as well as the soon-to-open W Aspen, W Ibiza and W Abu Dhabi–Yas Island. W Hotels is on track to open 75 hotels by 2020.
SOURCE: Marriot International press release.
