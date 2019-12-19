Last updated: 05:02 PM ET, Thu December 19 2019

Marriott Signs Deal to Bring Moxy Brand to Mexico City

Hotel & Resort December 19, 2019

Rendering of Moxy Mexico City
PHOTO: Rendering of Moxy Mexico City. (photo courtesy of Marriott International)

WHY IT RATES: The millennial-focused Moxy Hotels brand is set to make its debut in Mexico.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Writer.

Marriott International today announced it has signed a contract with Grupo Elise to debut the company’s millennial-focused Moxy Hotels brand in Mexico with a 120-room hotel.

The property is slated to rise in stylish Chapultepec with close proximity to the Roma Norte neighborhood, characterized by a contemporary art scene, hipster culture and vibrant nightlife and Mexicos prestigious Paseo de La Reforma. Construction on the Moxy Mexico City is expected to begin in late 2020, with the opening expected in 2022.

“Moxy is a great fit for Mexico City, a destination known for its vibrancy, youthful energy, and dynamic arts culture and we see significant potential for this brand throughout Mexico and Latin America,” said Laurent de Kousemaeker, Chief Development Officer, Marriott International in the Caribbean and Latin America. “We are pleased to collaborate with Grupo Elipse and look forward to working with them on this milestone project.”

The hotel is expected to feature 120 small yet cozy guest rooms with smart modular furniture and hi-tech touches, embracing today’s Millennial traveler. The design is also set to include buzzing public spaces aimed to be the center of activity for guests featuring an industrial chic look, bold programming with local flavor, and communal tables offering plenty of opportunities to plug and play. Additionally, Grupo Elipse plans to feature a vibrant B&F program including its 24/7 grab and go offering and an amped up bar experience.

“We are thrilled to bring the Moxy brand to Mexico and provide a new go-to location for next-Gen travelers,” said Ricardo Czukerberg, of Grupo Elipse. “It’s exciting working with Marriott International, and drawing on the expertise of this global travel powerhouse gives us high confidence in the project’s success.”

Moxy currently operates 50 experiential hotels open across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

SOURCE: Marriott International press release.

