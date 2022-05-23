Last updated: 10:07 AM ET, Mon May 23 2022

Marriott & The Red Sea Development Company to Bring First Ritz-Carlton Reserve to Middle East

Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz May 23, 2022

Rendering of Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve. (photo via Marriott International)

Marriott International announced a partnership with The Red Sea Development Company to debut the first Ritz-Carlton Reserve-branded resort in the Middle East, Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve off the coast of Saudi Arabia, in 2023.

There are currently only five Ritz-Carlton Reserves in the world; Nujuma will be located off the coast of Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea, set on private islands with 63 one- to four-bedroom villas, as well as a spa, several pools and dining areas, as well as a Conservation Center.

It’s also part of the Red Sea Project, a regenerative tourism initiative that covers 28,000 square kilometers (nearly 11,000 miles) off the west coast of Saudi Arabia. The project will bring luxury and sustainable tourism to the region while preserving over 90 untouched islands and more than 1,600 cultural heritage sites.

“We are thrilled to bring our most luxurious brand, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, and its exemplary experience to the Middle East. Perfectly situated on one of the most anticipated regenerative tourism projects in the world, the resort will blend seclusion and sophistication to provide a highly personalized luxury escape,” said Jerome Briet, Chief Development Officer, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International.

