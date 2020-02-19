Marriott Vacations Announces Upcoming Project Near Waikiki Beach
February 19, 2020
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation announced plans today for the development of a Hawaiian beachside destination to operate under its vacation ownership model. The company said that it’s looking to construct a seven-story property in beautiful Waikiki, that would provide around 110 accommodations consisting of one-bedroom and studio units.
Two full floors’ worth of retail space, a 10,000-square-foot sales gallery, and rooftop pool, fitness center and bar have all been set forth for inclusion. The property’s proposed location on Kalakaua Avenue, one of the city’s best-known retail avenues, would place it within a mere ten minutes’ walk of Waikiki Beach, the spot ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the number-one attraction to experience in Honolulu.
Marriott Vacations already operates four vacation ownership brands in Hawaii: Marriott Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Sheraton Vacation Club and Hyatt Residence Club.
Among them, there are twelve resorts catering to Owners and guests in some of the state’s most popular destinations, on the islands of Kauai, Maui, Oahu and the Big Island.
"Waikiki has always been a dream vacation spot for our Owners and guests. We're thrilled to have the opportunity to share with them the beauty and excitement of Honolulu and, especially, Waikiki," said Stephen P. Weisz, Marriott Vacations’ CEO and President. "With this latest proposed location, we continue to pursue our strategic growth plan of delivering important sales distribution locations and exceptional properties in highly desired destinations."
Assuming that certain conditions are met and plans proceed according to expectation, Marriott Vacations Worldwide anticipates that the new resort would open in late 2022.
