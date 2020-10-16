Meliá Announces Hotel and Resort Reopenings Throughout The Americas
WHY IT RATES: Meliá's newly reopened and soon-to-reopen resorts in the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean are also offering discounted deals ranging from 35 to 50 percent off nightly rates, and free cancellation for all reservations. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Meliá Hotels International (MHI), owner and operator of 390 hotels around the world, has announced the reopening of seven hotels and resorts in its Americas region, which includes properties in the United States, Mexico and The Caribbean.
Included in these reopenings are Paradisus Playa del Carmen (Jul.1), Paradisus Los Cabos (Aug. 15), The Grand Reserve at Paradisus Palma Real (Oct. 1), INNSiDE New York Nomad (Oct. 2), Meliá Caribe Beach Resort (Oct. 8), Meliá Punta Cana Beach Resort (Oct. 15). Meliá Orlando Celebration, located in Celebration, Florida, reopened its doors earlier this summer on May 18.
November openings include Paradisus Cancun (Nov. 1) and Meliá Nassau Beach (Nov. 22), while ME Cabo and Meliá Braco Village will open just in time for the holidays on December 1 and December 18, respectively.
All hotels and resorts are reopening under the “Stay Safe with Meliá” program, which MHI debuted in May. The company has partnered with Bureau Veritas, an industry leader in inspection, certification, and testing, to ensure the Meliá Hotels International system is achieving the highest standards in the management of preventative measures to combat COVID-19 in its hotels worldwide. The 390 hotels around the globe have modified their facilities and redesigned all their processes to reduce direct interaction and maintain hygiene standards and social distancing across each property.
Check-in, check-out and concierge services will now be offered digitally only. Upon check-in, additional safety measures include temperature checks of all guests upon arrival, and offering special COVID-19 amenities kits with a mask, gloves and hydroalcoholic gel to all guests. Rooms will have limited employee contact and shared amenities kits, such as dental, shaving and shoe shine, will be available on request. Only essential items such as shampoo and soap will be offered in the room. Self-service buffet stations have been modified to a market-style service concept featuring pre-packaged food. Additionally, complimentary beverage stations have been removed throughout all resorts. All menus throughout the resorts will only be offered digitally, and reservations are required for all restaurants in order to enforce social distancing.
Pool and beach chair layouts have been modified to adhere to social distancing at restaurants, and new entertainment and programming has debuted to meet the needs of social distancing. Spas now offer a reduced list of treatments and are available by appointment only.
All the above MHI resorts will open with discounted deals ranging from 35% to 50% off nightly rates and free cancellation for all reservations. Select resorts will also offer complimentary airport transfers for certain room categories, resort credits and extra MeliáRewards bonus points, and offers for kids to stay free. Rates start as low as $69 per night per person.
Meliá Hotels International will also debut Paradisus Playa Mujeres in 2021. Located just 30 minutes from Cancún International Airport, the newly built resort will feature 498 suite-style rooms, ten premier dining options, a Greg Norman-designed golf course, signature YHI Spa, and eco-conscious, nature-inspired design. Paradisus Playa Mujeres will be the fourth Paradisus resort in Mexico and seventh in the entire brand.
For more information, visit meliahotelsinternational.com.
SOURCE: Meliá Hotels International press release.
