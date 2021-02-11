Melia Hotels Launches Wedding Package Giveaway for US Frontline Workers
February 11, 2021
WHY IT RATES: Through March 10, U.S. frontline workers can enter to win their dream destination wedding and three-night suite accommodations at any of Melia’s properties throughout Mexico and the Caribbean, plus four additional suites for up to eight wedding guests to join them in their nuptial celebration. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Meliá Hotels International, owner and operator of 390 hotels globally, has announced “The Big Day For Our Biggest Heroes” photo contest, giving frontline workers the chance to win a wedding at one of the company’s leading resorts.
Starting February 11, 2021, U.S. frontline workers will be able to submit an engagement photo via online entry form for a chance to win one of the newly-launched wedding bundles at any Meliá Hotels & Resort property or Paradisus by Meliá property throughout Mexico and the Caribbean.
“To show our gratitude for everything frontline workers have done for us this past year, Meliá Hotels International is honored to give five lucky couples the wedding of their dream,” said Anthony Cortizas, Vice President of Global Brand Strategy. “With so many nuptials postponed and canceled over the last year, we want to bring back love in 2021 and help take the stress out of wedding planning for so many that helped us get through 2020.”
The five lucky couples will get to choose their wedding location from a selection of stunning resorts across Mexico and the Dominican Republic. The new Romance by Paradisus and Love Stories by Meliá programs, designed to help today’s busy couples plan a beautiful destination wedding, is overseen by the professional and attentive Romance Managers. From start to finish, these specialists customize celebrations large and small, including LQBTQ+ nuptials and weddings that honor a variety of cultures and heritages.
As part of the new Romance by Paradisus program, the wedding bundles have been designed with a variety of different couples in mind. Each bundle includes the ceremony and set-up, wedding arch, flowers and cake and from there can be customized to personal styles and tastes. The “No Shoes Allowed” Wedding Bundle offers a relaxed ceremony overlooking crystal blue waters with beach-chic details. For the ultimate nature lover, the “Nature Vibes” Wedding Bundle includes sustainable décor created by local artisans against a plush garden backdrop. The most elegant experience, “Go Out With A Bang!” bursts with dazzling bright lights and golden glittery fireworks, beneath a starry sky. “All Aboard!” lets couples tie the knot on the water, during the magical golden hour at sea. And lastly, the “It Takes Two Or A Few” is the most intimate experience for couples and a few guests.
With the Love Stories by Meliá program, each of the three special wedding bundles includes the ceremony and set-up, bouquet and boutonniere, wedding cake, wedding arch and themed decor. The “Soul of Love” Wedding Bundle focuses on mindfulness and features a native, spiritual blessing for two. “Tropical Tale” is a burst of vibrant colors, flavors, flowers and local music - a true tropical celebration. For couples looking for a chic, luxurious experience with high-end details, the “Glam Up” Wedding Bundle is ideal.
In addition to a romance bundle of their choice to help create their 2022 dream wedding, the winning couples will receive three nights of suite accommodations at the host resort and four additional suites for up to eight wedding guests to join them for their celebration.
All weddings are operating under the Stay Safe with Meliá program. Knowing that health and safety are always a top priority, for couples on their wedding day and every day, all Paradisus properties have a Stay Safe Bridal Ambassador, to ensure the Stay Safe with Meliá protocols are being correctly enforced. MHI has partnered with Bureau Veritas, a company leader in inspection, certification, and testing, to ensure the Meliá Hotels International system is achieving the highest standards in the management of preventative measures to combat COVID-19 in its hotels worldwide. these safety measures include temperature checks of all guests upon arrival, special PPE amenities kits with a mask, gloves and hydroalcoholic gel, and enforcing social distancing at restaurants, pools and entertainment activities.
Frontline workers can enter until March 10, 2021, at romancebymelia.com/weddinggiveaway/ or romancebyparadisus.com/weddinggiveaway.
SOURCE: Melia Resorts International press release.
