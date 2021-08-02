Mexico’s First Nickelodeon Resort Officially Opens
Lacey Pfalz August 02, 2021
The all-inclusive Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya officially opened today, August 2, complete with a six-acre waterpark and plenty of family fun.
The resort is open for booking now through August 31, 2021, for travel through January 4, 2022, with nightly rates at $259 per person.
The resort features 280 oceanfront swim-up suites to accommodate families of five, with two bathrooms and an oversized balcony with access to an infinity plunge pool. The suites are themed from beloved shows and movies, like SpongeBob SquarePants and Dora the Explorer.
Three specialty suites also feature different themes. The Big Kahuna Suite brings back the nostalgia of the nineties, featuring Rugrats, the Loud House and other shows from that decade, while the Lair Suite offers Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle fans the ultimate accommodation, with a rooftop penthouse design, an in-suite butler and more. The third specialty suite is the Pineapple Suite, inspired by SpongeBob SquarePants.
The fun doesn’t stop at the suites, though. The resort offers 24-hour dining options, with a pizza joint themed around the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, a restaurant that takes you underwater to Bikini Bottom and other fun bars and restaurants.
Aqua Nick is the resort’s six-acre waterpark, which includes the addition of Nickelodeon’s famous slime. With water activities and play areas for every age, kids and adults alike will love splashing, lounging and sliding down the water slides at one of Mexico’s largest waterparks.
“Following the great success of the Punta Cana resort, we wanted to bring the Nickelodeon experience to Mexico, building one of the most anticipated hotels in Riviera Maya for families,” said Dolores López Lira, President and Founder of Grupo Lomas. “With industry-setting standards like rooms built for families of five, coupled with the unparalleled character immersions created here, all underscored by Karisma Hotels & Resorts’ five-star hospitality, this fan-favorite destination truly raises the bar. It is incredible to see the smiles on kids’ faces from the moment they walk in the lobby and are transported into the captivating world of Nickelodeon.”
