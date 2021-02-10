Bookings Open for Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya
Karisma Hotels & Resorts opened bookings for Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya, which is scheduled to debut in June.
The family-friendly resort will be equipped with 280 oceanfront swim-up suites, as well as four rooftop Signature Suites, including the Pineapple Suite and the Turtle Lair Suite.
Amenities will include suites with two bathrooms, accommodating as many as five family members; the Aqua Nick, a six-acre water park; and Nickelodeon Place, featuring such Nickelodeon characters as SpongeBob SquarePant and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
“After the huge success of the Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana, we could not be better poised to expand the brand experience with our resort with all oceanfront swim-up suites, along with themed experiences with an extended cast of 20 your favorite Nickelodeon characters,” said Mario Mathieu, senior vice president of business development, design and construction at Karisma Hotels & Resorts.
“This property features many firsts such as the new Turtle Lair Suite, even more dedicated entertainment spaces such as SNICK Lounge and Mainstage, and the one-of-a-kind Aqua Nick with its epic slides, river rides and the teen-friendly Soak Summit, which will be a destination in itself.”
Karisma is debuting the Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya in partnership with Grupo Lomas, which operates the adjacent Generations Riviera Maya and El Dorado Royale, among other properties.
“This year Grupo Lomas celebrates its 40th anniversary, and what better way to celebrate it than with the opening of this property that reaffirms our commitment to Mexico and continues to generate investment and jobs by betting on the most innovative accommodation concepts worldwide that contribute to strengthen the leadership of the Mexican Caribbean,” said Dolores Lopez Lira, chairman of the board of directors of Grupo Lomas.
