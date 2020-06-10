Last updated: 10:16 AM ET, Wed June 10 2020

MGM Resorts to Reopen Four More Las Vegas Hotels

Hotel & Resort MGM Resorts International Rich Thomaselli June 10, 2020

Save 10% off rates for Military Members
PHOTO: ARIA Resort & Casino. (photo courtesy of MGM Resorts International)

More proof that Las Vegas is coming back to life.

On the heels of reopening its first three Las Vegas properties last week, MGM Resorts International announced it will reopen four more properties in the next three weeks as it readies for the heavy summer season.

MORE Hotel & Resort
Venetian, las vegas, palazzo, resorts

Venetian Resort Reopens With New Commitment to Safety,...

Chablé Hotels

Chablé Hotels is 'Cleaning for Wellness'

Pool, Rosewood Mayakoba

Rosewood Mayakoba Welcomes Guests

MGM will reopen the Luxor Hotel and Casino (as well as retail stores at The Shoppes at Mandalay Bay Place) on June 25, followed by Aria, Mandalay Bay and the Four Seasons Las Vegas on July 1. Those four hotels join Bellagio, MGM Grand and New York-New York, which opened last week. The Excalibur is set to open Thursday, June 11.

“It was exciting and emotional to see the energy in Las Vegas last week as we welcomed back our employees and reopened our doors to guests for the first time in months,” Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts’ Acting CEO and President, said in a statement. “Our guests are having a great time and are thrilled to be back in the city they love. We are eager to get more of our employees back to work and enhance the Las Vegas experience with additional resorts.”

Guests can take advantage of pool areas and fine dining, but some amenities will be limited to start. Complimentary self-parking will be available for guests; valet parking will not be operational at this time.

Employees will be required to wear masks; guests are strongly encouraged to wear masks and will be required to do so in some settings where physical distancing is more difficult and/or barriers do not exist.

Examples of where masks will be required include salons, table games where physical barriers are not in place and elevators, if riding with guests outside of their travel group. Masks will be provided, free of charge.

A physical distancing policy will be implemented, with floor guides serving as reminders.

For more information on MGM Resorts International, Las Vegas

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Venetian, las vegas, palazzo, resorts

Venetian Resort Reopens With New Commitment to Safety,...

Chablé Hotels is 'Cleaning for Wellness'

Rosewood Mayakoba Welcomes Guests

Disney World Reopening Select Hotels With Modifications in Place

Casa de Campo Announces July 1 Reopening

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS