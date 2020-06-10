MGM Resorts to Reopen Four More Las Vegas Hotels
June 10, 2020
More proof that Las Vegas is coming back to life.
On the heels of reopening its first three Las Vegas properties last week, MGM Resorts International announced it will reopen four more properties in the next three weeks as it readies for the heavy summer season.
MGM will reopen the Luxor Hotel and Casino (as well as retail stores at The Shoppes at Mandalay Bay Place) on June 25, followed by Aria, Mandalay Bay and the Four Seasons Las Vegas on July 1. Those four hotels join Bellagio, MGM Grand and New York-New York, which opened last week. The Excalibur is set to open Thursday, June 11.
“It was exciting and emotional to see the energy in Las Vegas last week as we welcomed back our employees and reopened our doors to guests for the first time in months,” Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts’ Acting CEO and President, said in a statement. “Our guests are having a great time and are thrilled to be back in the city they love. We are eager to get more of our employees back to work and enhance the Las Vegas experience with additional resorts.”
Guests can take advantage of pool areas and fine dining, but some amenities will be limited to start. Complimentary self-parking will be available for guests; valet parking will not be operational at this time.
Employees will be required to wear masks; guests are strongly encouraged to wear masks and will be required to do so in some settings where physical distancing is more difficult and/or barriers do not exist.
Examples of where masks will be required include salons, table games where physical barriers are not in place and elevators, if riding with guests outside of their travel group. Masks will be provided, free of charge.
A physical distancing policy will be implemented, with floor guides serving as reminders.
