MGM Resorts' Statement On COVID-19 Case Involving Guest At The Mirage
Hotel & Resort MGM Resorts International March 12, 2020
WHY IT RATES: In cooperation with the Southern Nevada Health District, MGM Resorts is alerting recent guests and employees of The Mirage who may have had close-up, prolonged contact with one woman who later tested positive for COVID-19. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
On March 11, 2020, MGM Resorts International (the "Company" or "MGM Resorts") informed guests and employees that the Southern Nevada Health District has confirmed a case of the 2019 coronavirus (COVID-19) involving a guest at The Mirage. The Company released the following statement:
"We were informed that an individual from New York who was a guest at The Mirage and an attendee of the Women of Power Summit from March 5-8 has tested positive for coronavirus. Upon learning of the individual's symptoms, Mirage staff worked in coordination with the state health district to implement MGM Resorts' health and safety protocol.
Disneyland Temporarily Closed Over Coronavirus ConcernsImpacting Travel
Uniworld Suspends European River Cruises Through April 23Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Tianguis 2020 Rescheduled for the FallDestination & Tourism
Nevis Legislator Blames COVID-19 for Resort CancellationsHotel & Resort
Professional cleaners with expertise in this area are deep cleaning and sanitizing the individual's room, as outlined in the Company's health and safety procedures and in accordance with CDC guidelines for eliminating the presence of the virus. Access to the room remains restricted as it undergoes this comprehensive cleaning and disinfectant process.
In addition to its pre-existing high standards of cleanliness, maintenance and sanitation at its properties, MGM Resorts in recent weeks implemented temporary enhanced cleaning procedures with a heavy emphasis on public areas.
We are currently coordinating with the Southern Nevada Health District to notify guests and employees who may have had close, prolonged contact with the individual and are directing our employees to follow all self-quarantine requests.
We wish the individual well and offer our support in her recovery. The health and safety of our guests and employees is our highest priority, and we will continue implementing the health and safety steps we've taken to prepare for potential health and safety risks and combat the impact of this virus."
Information on MGM Resorts' health and safety protocols:
MGM Resorts has maintained close coordination with health officials since the virus first became known and proactively communicates CDC prevention guidelines with guests and employees. The company has taken several steps to plan for potential health and safety risks, including investing time and resources to ensure its properties are prepared for the potential impacts of the coronavirus.
In addition to its pre-existing high standards of cleanliness, maintenance and sanitation at its properties, MGM Resorts in recent weeks implemented temporary enhanced cleaning procedures and protocols. They include:
—Placing hand sanitizer dispensing stations in high-traffic, visible areas such as entrances, exits, elevator landings, and hotel lobbies.
—Increasing the frequency of disinfectant procedures, with a focus on:
- Faucets and toilet flush levers
- Doorknobs and locks
- Entrance and exit doors and door handles
- Handrails
- Slot machine handles and armrests
- Elevator buttons
- Light switches
For more information, visit mgmresorts.com.
SOURCE: MGM Resorts International press release.
For more information on MGM Resorts International, Las Vegas
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS