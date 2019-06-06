Round-the-Clock Action at The Mirage Las Vegas
Hotel & Resort MGM Resorts International Patrick Clarke June 06, 2019
2019 marks the 30th anniversary of The Mirage's official opening on the Las Vegas Strip, but there are plenty of other reasons why experiencing this iconic resort will be worth your while.
The MGM Resorts International property offers a wide variety of accommodations to suit all styles, trip types and budgets, from a 394-square-foot king room with a view of The Strip to a 2,650-square-foot one-bedroom Lanai that comes equipped with a private backyard pool, 24-hour butler service and a luxury airport transfer.
The Mirage also boasts a wide-ranging collection of entertainment offerings, whether you're interested in mesmerizing Cirque du Soleil performances, belly-busting comedy shows or concerts featuring some of the industry's most coveted artists.
While it's true that Vegas is the Entertainment Capital of the World and you'll find plenty to see and do outside of The Mirage over the course of your stay, the resort's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat are undoubtedly among the most unique attractions you're likely to come across in Sin City.
Guests have the opportunity to come face-to-face with all sorts of majestic land and sea creatures, including bottlenose dolphins, white tigers, lions and leopards. Exclusive experiences available include behind-the-scenes VIP tours, the chance to become Trainer for a Day, painting and even yoga with dolphins.
Meanwhile, The Mirage Pool is open and heated all year long and is the perfect spot to soak up the sun this summer. Grab a comfortable lounge chair or reserve a private luxury cabana to experience this oasis like a true VIP.
The adults-only BARE Pool Lounge also features a full-service bar and live DJs.
For an old school gambling experience, the casino at The Mirage offers an inviting 100,000 square feet of gaming space, including classic table games like blackjack and roulette.
Foodies won't be left out of the fun either as the restaurant list seems to go on and on. Tom Colicchio's Heritage Steak features tantalizing wood-grilled cuts of meat while coastal Italian dishes await diners at Osteria Costa. Pantry is open 24 hours a day to satisfy those late-night or early-morning cravings and even delivers to guests' rooms.
Other notable offerings include The Still, where you'll discover an impressive selection of craft beer and cocktails. Guest can also enjoy gourmet burgers at LVB Burgers and Bar, top-quality fish at STACK and unlimited food, beer and wine at the ultimate buffet in Cravings.
For more information on The Mirage and other MGM Resorts International properties, contact your travel agent or visit MGMResorts.com.
For more information on MGM Resorts International, Las Vegas, Nevada
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS