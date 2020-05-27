MGM Resorts to Open First Las Vegas Properties on June 4
May 27, 2020
MGM Resorts International will reopen Bellagio, New York-New York, MGM Grand Las Vegas and The Signature on June 4, the company announced on Wednesday.
Naturally, amenities will be limited; however, additional on-site venues and other MGM Resorts properties on The Strip will reopen as demand increases.
The company recently introduced a seven-point safety plan to combat the spread of COVID-19, which includes contactless check-in through the MGM Resorts app, a firm social distancing policy and employee screening via temperature checks and COVID-19 specific training, among other important aspects.
In the event that a guest or employee does encounter COVID-19, MGM Resorts has compiled its own internal team and processes, asking guests to reach out through a special email address (covid19@mgmresorts.com) so that MGM can immediately report any positive test results to the local health department and assist with contact tracing.
"Our hearts go out to everyone in the communities where we operate, and around the world, who has been personally impacted during this time of crisis," said Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts’ Acting CEO and President, in a statement. "As we plan for these openings, the health and safety of our guests and employees is at the forefront of all we do. Getting many of our employees back to work and welcoming guests through our doors once again will allow us to do what we do best—entertain. The team is ready and we can’t wait."
