MGM to Reopen Its First US Properties on Memorial Day
Hotel & Resort MGM Resorts International Laurie Baratti May 20, 2020
Following roughly two months’ complete closure due to COVID-19, the first two of MGM Resorts International’s properties in the United States are ready for reopening, starting as soon as Memorial Day Monday, May 25, 2020.
Two Mississippi hotel-casinos—Biloxi’s Beau Rivage Resort & Casino and Gold Strike Casino Resort in Tunica—will first host invitation-only weekends ahead of their actual public reopenings. Room reservations are now available at Gold Strike for dates beginning May 25 and at Beau Rivage for dates starting the following Monday, June 1.
Both properties will initially be opening in a limited capacity, restricted by 50 percent, per Mississippi Gaming Commission guidelines. In casinos, table games and slot machines will be reconfigured to support adequate social-distancing measures, and valet parking will be discontinued for the present, with self-parking for guests available at no charge.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal pointed out that MGM's website is also allowing for guests to book nights at its Las Vegas properties as early as June 1, although there has still been no official word as to when Nevada's governor, Steve Sisolak, will allow hotel-casinos to reopen their doors in the state.
MGM Resorts’ Acting CEO and President, Bill Hornbuckle, stated: “As we plan to reopen our resorts, the health and safety of our guests and employees guide all of our decision-making. Getting many of our employees back to work and welcoming guests through our doors once again will allow us to do what we do best—entertain. We can’t wait.”
Last week, MGM released its new ‘Seven-Point Safety Plan’ strategy for the imminent reopening of its portfolio of properties in the US. Developed in partnership with scientific and medical experts, the plan outlines the implementation of several new, enhanced protocols, specifically aimed at preventing viral transmission; protecting both guests and employees through the use of personal protective equipment, rigorous sanitation methods, social distancing, physical barriers, no-touch service options and more.
The complete specifications of MGM’s Seven-Point Safety Plan can be viewed here.
For more information, visit beaurivage.com or goldstrike.com.
