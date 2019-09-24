Nassau Paradise Island Resorts Debut New Deals for Fall and Winter 2019
Fortunately undamaged by Hurricane Dorian's recent landfall on its northerly neighbors, Nassau Paradise Island is fully open for business and ready to welcome warm-weather seekers.
To encourage visitors to come see for themselves, several of the tropical destination’s hotels and resorts are now offering value-driven package deals for the upcoming fall and winter seasons.
Get More Summer: Available to book through September 30, 2019
Available to book through September 30, 2019, Atlantis’ “Get More Summer” deal offers a complimentary fourth night’s stay when booking a minimum of four consecutive nights at the resort. Guests can also receive resort credit amounts of up to $300, depending upon the length of their stay and their choice of hotel.
Baha Mar Campus: Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, Rosewood Baha Mar, SLS Baha Mar
Pack With Love
In support of the neighboring Abacos and Grand Bahama Islands—so recently devastated by Hurricane Dorian—the three Baha Mar properties have launched the “Pack With Love” initiative, kindly requesting that visitors booking at their hotels bring something along to donate to those who have been significantly impacted by the recent disaster. Upon arrival, guests will be given the opportunity to personally deliver their donations to shelters in Nassau.
British Colonial Hilton, Nassau
Another Day in Paradise: Available to book through September 30, 2019
Downtown’s British Colonial Hilton hotel invites visitors to delay their departure a bit longer with its “Another Day in Paradise” package. Through the end of September 2019, guests can get a free fourth night when booking a three-night stay.
The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas
Stay Longer – Fourth Night Free: Available to book through December 17, 2019
The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, is also offering a fourth night free for booking of three consecutive paid nights through its “Stay Longer” promotion. The complimentary night must be used in conjunction with guests’ initial stay and offer rates will be based upon the Best Available Rate for the selected dates.
Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island
Up to 65 Percent Off Rack Rates: Available to book through September 30, 2019
With a minimum booking of three nights, couples seeking a romantic Bahamian getaway can take avail themselves of savings of up to 65 percent off of regular rates. Stays of seven nights or longer come with an Instant Credit of $1,000 to spend at this adults-only, all-inclusive resort that comes complete with its own exotic out-island adventure.
Comfort Suites Paradise Island
Kids Stay, Play and Eat Free: Available to book through September 30, 2019
Available on new bookings only and in all room rate categories, Comfort Suites Paradise Island is offering free lunch and dinner (per child with paying adult) for kids ages 11 and under. All guests receive complimentary full, hot American Breakfast daily with their booking, as well as access to Atlantis Paradise Island’s fun facilities, including Aquaventure.
