New All Inclusive Travel Deal for Winter Vacations

Codie Liermann September 18, 2021
The AMR Collection is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a new sale for winter vacations.
The new master brand was recently introduced as a way to bring together the company’s various resort brands under one collection. Whether in search of a family-friendly vacation or an adults-only getaway, travelers can sift through the various brands in the AMR Collection to choose a property that best fits their needs.
Big moments call for big savings, and the AMR Collection is celebrating by offering future guests a discount of up to 50 percent off their stays.
In addition to big savings, visitors can also take advantage of $20 spa treatments at Secrets, Breathless and Zoëtry and $20 kid stays at Dreams, Now and Sunscape. What’s more, any guests celebrating a 20th birthday or a 20th anniversary during the trip will also receive a free night to use on a future stay.
To enjoy the benefits of this 20th anniversary sale, travelers can book anytime now through November 22, 2021, for travel now through April 9, 2022.
The resort company opened several new properties over the summer, including Dreams Onyx Resort & Spa in Punta Cana, Dreams Jade Resort & Spa in Puerto Morelos and both the Secrets Bahia Mita Surf & Spa and Dreams Bahia Mita Surf & Spa in Riviera Nayarit. The new Breathless Cancun Soul Resort & Spa is scheduled to open this December.
The AMR Collection continues to keep the safety of guests and employees top of mind through its CleanComplete Verification program. In addition to hygiene protocols, the company offers free on-site COVID testing and 14-day complimentary stays for any guests who happen to test positive.
Contact a travel advisor to get your winter vacation on the books
