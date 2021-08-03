Celebrate 20 Years of AMResorts With the Launch of AMR Collection
Hotel & Resort AMResorts Patrick Clarke August 03, 2021
Introducing AMR Collection
AMResorts has introduced a new master brand in AMR Collection, bringing together the company's six resort brands with the goal of helping travel advisors and their clients select the best property possible based on their needs and preferences. What's more, AMResorts is rolling out four- and five-star collection tiers that will further define the level of luxury of each resort brand.
