gallery icon Celebrate 20 Years of AMResorts With the Launch of AMR Collection

AMResorts Patrick Clarke August 03, 2021

Brilliant sunsets await AMR Collection guests
Introducing AMR Collection

AMResorts has introduced a new master brand in AMR Collection, bringing together the company's six resort brands with the goal of helping travel advisors and their clients select the best property possible based on their needs and preferences. What's more, AMResorts is rolling out four- and five-star collection tiers that will further define the level of luxury of each resort brand.

