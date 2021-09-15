Last updated: 04:08 PM ET, Wed September 15 2021

gallery icon Welcome to AMR Collection's Newest Riviera Nayarit Properties

Hotel & Resort AMResorts Patrick Clarke September 14, 2021

Dreams Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort
Dreams Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort. (photo courtesy of AMResorts)

Unlimited Paradise Awaits

AMR Collection is bringing a pair of its most beloved brands in Dreams and Secrets Resorts and Spas to one of Mexico's most spectacular yet often overlooked destinations near Punta Mita just outside of Puerto Vallarta. While guests will surely come for the spectacular golden beaches and ocean views, they'll certainly stay and likely return for the luxurious accommodations and unlimited luxury that come in many forms, ranging from mouthwatering cuisine to live nightly entertainment. Read on to learn more about these two spectacular new properties in Dreams Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort and Secrets Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort. 

Patrick Clarke

