Welcome to AMR Collection's Newest Riviera Nayarit Properties
Hotel & Resort AMResorts Patrick Clarke September 14, 2021
Unlimited Paradise Awaits
AMR Collection is bringing a pair of its most beloved brands in Dreams and Secrets Resorts and Spas to one of Mexico's most spectacular yet often overlooked destinations near Punta Mita just outside of Puerto Vallarta. While guests will surely come for the spectacular golden beaches and ocean views, they'll certainly stay and likely return for the luxurious accommodations and unlimited luxury that come in many forms, ranging from mouthwatering cuisine to live nightly entertainment. Read on to learn more about these two spectacular new properties in Dreams Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort and Secrets Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort.
Sponsored Content
-
Distinct Brands Under One UmbrellaPromoted by Palladium Hotel Group
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on AMResorts, Mexico
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS