Last updated: 03:54 PM ET, Fri October 25 2019

New Guitar Hotel Opens at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Florida

Hotel & Resort All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels Donald Wood October 25, 2019

Hard Rock, Hotel, Casino
PHOTO: Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. (photo via Hard Rock Hotel & Casino)

Travelers looking for a fun place to stay during their next vacation should check out the newly opened Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

In addition to the debut of the 450-foot tall Guitar Hotel, the $1.5 billion expansion also includes a 7,000-person capacity Hard Rock Live performance venue, an overhauled casino with 195,000-square-feet of gaming space and a 13.5-acre pool and lagoon experience with overwater cabanas.

You May Also Like

Pool at Hard Rock Los Cabos Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos Celebrates Official Grand Opening Hotel & Resort

The Excellence Collection: Finest Resorts Spa Promo gallery icon Top Travel Offers for September

Hard Rock Hotel sign Hard Rock Honors Freddie Mercury With Week-Long Celebration Entertainment

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya pool Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, a Great Winter Family Option Hotel & Resort

Hard Rock Hotels All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels: Kids Stay Free in Paradise Hotel & Resort

The property also features a 42,000-square-foot spa and fitness center, a nightclub/dayclub complex, over 24 dining and entertainment options, high-end retail stores and more than 150,000 square feet of meeting space.

“The Guitar Hotel will attract visitors from throughout the nation and around the globe,” Hard Rock International Chairman Jim Allen said in a statement. “They will experience a world-class entertainment, gaming and dining destination.”

After the customary Guitar Smash ceremony to usher in the new hotel, the facility premiered its light show extravaganza. The orchestrated outdoor music and light show takes advantage of the LED lights built into every side of the guitar, which can change color and intensity when timed to music.

In addition, six high-powered beams of light project at least 20,000 feet into the night sky, mimicking the strings of an imaginary guitar neck.

For more information on All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
President Donald Trump

Trump Organization Looking to Sell DC Hotel

Bahia Principe Is Advancing 10 of UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals

Beaches Draws Top-Notch Speakers to Turks and Caicos for “Social Media on the Sand”

Super 8 by Wyndham Unveils ROOM8, Its First-Ever Shared Room Concept

The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua: West Maui Soul

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS