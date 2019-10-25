New Guitar Hotel Opens at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Florida
Travelers looking for a fun place to stay during their next vacation should check out the newly opened Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.
In addition to the debut of the 450-foot tall Guitar Hotel, the $1.5 billion expansion also includes a 7,000-person capacity Hard Rock Live performance venue, an overhauled casino with 195,000-square-feet of gaming space and a 13.5-acre pool and lagoon experience with overwater cabanas.
The property also features a 42,000-square-foot spa and fitness center, a nightclub/dayclub complex, over 24 dining and entertainment options, high-end retail stores and more than 150,000 square feet of meeting space.
“The Guitar Hotel will attract visitors from throughout the nation and around the globe,” Hard Rock International Chairman Jim Allen said in a statement. “They will experience a world-class entertainment, gaming and dining destination.”
After the customary Guitar Smash ceremony to usher in the new hotel, the facility premiered its light show extravaganza. The orchestrated outdoor music and light show takes advantage of the LED lights built into every side of the guitar, which can change color and intensity when timed to music.
In addition, six high-powered beams of light project at least 20,000 feet into the night sky, mimicking the strings of an imaginary guitar neck.
