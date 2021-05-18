New Innovations Coming to Sandals Royal Barbados
Sandals Royal Barbados is taking a step further into luxury this summer, as it gears up to debut the all-new Signature Tranquility Collection. Guests have no shortage of amenities, as the resort boasts a four-lane bowling alley, a gourmet donut shop, new restaurants and more.
Open now for reservations, these enhancements are set to be revealed on July 1, 2021, and visitors to this resort get a mega-vacation with access to Sandals Barbados through the company’s "stay at one, play at two" exchange program.
Included in this renovation are 66 new suites, 11 of which are swim-up suites. Visitors can choose to reserve a South Seas Hideaway Crystal Lagoon Swim-up One-Bedroom Butler Suite with Patio Tranquility Soaking Tub, which comes with all the fixings for a blissful stay in paradise.
This room includes a personal butler who can provide assistance throughout the stay, 24-hour room service and VIP check-in, among other luxuries. The swim-up suites are located on the ground level of the South Seas Village, but there are others set on the second through sixth floors of the Saint Lawrence building as well.
Other enhancements include two new, healthy restaurants to dine in. The Greenhouse is the brand’s first eatery to offer the modern, farm-to-table concept. Fresh, seasonal produce will find its way straight to the plate.
Also, Heart & Sol is a New York-style deli to feature fresh, healthy ingredients as well. An ideal option for afternoon dining, flavorful island ingredients are blended throughout all the menu options.
In addition to a host of new suites and these two new restaurants, Sandals Royal Barbados is also introducing a new bar and a new pool for guests to enjoy throughout their stay.
“Sandals Royal Barbados is the ultimate indulgent resort for couples who are looking for top-of-the-line luxury. We’ve added more suites, restaurants, and pools to elevate our options which further enhance the already incredible guest experience,” said Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International.
With access to 11 pools, 20 restaurants and 14 bars total between the two resorts, in addition to included water sports, day and evening entertainment and even snorkeling and scuba diving, couples indulging in a vacation at Sandals Royal Barbados will have endless options for fun this summer.
Contact a travel advisor or visit the resort’s website to learn more or to reserve a stay.
