New Kimpton South Beach Hotel Opening in Late 2019
Hotel & Resort September 17, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Kimpton Hotel Palomar South Beach will be a sophisticated retreat just steps away from Miami's newest and most exciting restaurants, shops, wellness experiences, and nightlife.—Mia Taylor, TravelPulse Senior Writer.
Kimpton Hotel Palomar South Beach is set to welcome its first guests in late 2019. The chic property will be located in the heart of South Beach, a popular international and local destination in Miami Beach.
The property will be the boutique hotel company’s fifth in the Sunshine State, complementing its existing hotels in Miami Beach, Downtown Miami, and Vero Beach. Altamarea Group, the renowned New York restaurant Hospitality Group, will run the hotel’s food and beverage program, and bring its highly popular Osteria Morini brand from Soho to the Kimpton Palomar.
“We’re thrilled to be opening our doors in South Beach this fall and excited to partner with the Altamarea Group,” said Fernando Rivera, the property’s newly appointed general manager. “At the Palomar, guests will not only be surrounded by world-class restaurants, shopping, and other great amenities, but they will also enjoy state-of-the-art design, technology, luxury and the unparalleled service that embodies the Kimpton ethos.”
Located at the gateway of the locally loved Sunset Harbour neighborhood, Kimpton Hotel Palomar South Beach is a sophisticated retreat just steps away from the city’s newest and most exciting restaurants, shops, wellness experiences, and nightlife. Those who wish to book their stay at Hotel Palomar are now able to do so at hotelpalomar-southbeach.com for dates of stay beginning April 1, 2020. As the property approaches its opening day, earlier dates of stay will be made available.
Featuring striking design by legendary Miami architect and designer Kobi Karp, Kimpton Hotel Palomar South Beach is set to become an iconic addition to the South Beach scene. Karp’s design takes its cues from the waterfront. The hotel spans five stories with 96 rooms surrounding a spacious central atrium.
Meant to resemble the hull of a private luxury yacht lilted on its side, the lobby excites the senses with its custom-built light installations and is peppered with art displays, including light panels, abstracted shapes, and large format fabrics meant to resemble the ripples of the Atlantic Ocean. Guest rooms feature private balconies available for nearly every guest and design that is inspired by the oceanic environs.
Up top on the sixth floor, guests can take in the views of the beautiful bay from the private rooftop pool and two-tier roof deck with stylish decor and lounge area seating, all while enjoying bites from the Osteria Morini team and imbibing in a craft cocktail.
Service at Hotel Palomar is designed to evoke a sense of calm and elegance. Guests will enjoy mini-bar offerings from the shops located in Sunset Harbour, turn-down services paired with local bites, in-room yoga mats, a 24-hour onsite fitness center and a daily wine hour. Additionally, Hotel Palomar makes it easy to explore South Beach, thanks to its fleet of complimentary PUBLIC bikes.
Osteria Morini, from Chef Michael White, will debut shortly following the opening of the hotel. Right off the lobby of the hotel, the restaurant will feature rustic Northern Italian fare in a light and breezy space, drawing inspiration from the area in which it is located off the canal, with both indoor and outdoor seating. It will be open all day, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
“In addition to what the Altamarea Group will bring in terms of an elevated culinary experience, we are excited to assemble a stellar on-property team for this project,” said Ronny Finvarb, Principal of Finvarb Group, the property’s developer and owner. “We’re confident that through Kimpton’s collaboration with the Osteria Morini team and our collective expertise in the South Florida market, we’ll be able to create an amazing experience for our hotel guests and Miami locals alike.”
For additional information or to book a stay, please visit: www.hotelpalomar-southbeach.com. Follow along with the progress and catch an inside look on social media at @palomarsobe on Instagram.
SOURCE: Kimpton press release
