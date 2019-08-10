Last updated: 07:10 PM ET, Sat August 10 2019

New Levels of All-Inclusive Luxury in Punta Cana

BlueBay Grand Punta Cana
PHOTO: BlueBay Grand Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. (photo via BlueBay Grand Punta Cana)

BlueBay Grand Punta Cana all-inclusive resort occupies some of the most sought-after real estate in all of the Dominican Republic. Set in the small fishing village of Cabeza de Toro—where fishing is the main activity to this day—the extraordinary natural landscape, with its turquoise waters and white-sand shores sprinkled with coconut trees, is one reason for the location’s desirability.

But, this spot is also ideal for a number of other reasons, including its proximity to Punta Cana International Airport (a fifteen-minute drive), as well as many of Punta Cana’s most popular attractions, activities and landmarks.

BlueBay Grand Punta Cana’s luxury seaside retreat sits on six acres of lush, gorgeously landscaped gardens and a nearly 400-foot stretch of pristine white sands along the Caribbean Sea. Guests enjoy a relaxed, beachside vibe combined with the advantages of world-class amenities, including direct beach access, two outdoor pools, a variety of water sports available and complimentary Wi-Fi.

The resort’s 156 luxury suites come in several categories: Junior, Master, Penthouse and two- and three-bedroom Family Suites. All include a sitting area, working desk, spacious bathroom with rain shower; and the Master and palatial Penthouse Suites boast spacious private terraces with Jacuzzis.

Blue Bay Punta Cana
There are rooms to cater to all guests including Junior Suites, Two Bedroom Family Suites, Three Bedroom Family Suites and the Penthouse.

Crisp, contemporary architecture and décor, utilizing clean lines and a tasteful color palette, contribute to the cosmopolitan feel of the guest accommodations. Every space and structure within BlueBay Grand Punta Cana was designed and crafted to include the finest finishes and extreme attention to detail.

Each suite features high-end touches, such as Spanish-porcelain and marble flooring, European cabinetry and gourmet kitchens equipped with state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances. Ground-floor suites boast private patios with pergolas, sunbeds and Jacuzzis.

The gastronomic scene on-property consists of three specialty restaurants, although a la carte room service is available 24 hours a day. Each venue serves its guests in a stylish-yet-relaxed dining room or al fresco on a terrace, offering sweeping Caribbean views.

Blue Bay Punta Cana
PHOTO: The all-inclusive BlueBay Grand Punta Cana. (photo via BlueBay Hotels & Resorts)

Blue Wave Restaurant & Grill, located right on the beach, features a menu of fresh local seafood and international dishes and hosts a full breakfast buffet each morning. La Caracola also offers international cuisine, with a rotating daily menu created by the executive chef, and Sur Le Mer serves imaginative Mediterranean Cuisine, transforming classic dishes with Caribbean flair, while still preserving the elements of taste, texture and aroma that make them timeless.

All of the authentic and flavorful dining experiences at Blue Beach Punta Cana are inspired by the natural bounty of the Dominican Republic, and menu selections are creatively prepared, many featuring native ingredients that have been hand-picked by the resort’s culinary team.

Laurie Baratti
