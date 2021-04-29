New Nashville Hotel To Give Away Portion of Profits To Help Homeless
The Gallatin Hotel is set to open on May 14th, 2021, and it plans to give a portion of each night’s stay at its hotel to local homeless ministries through its Rooms for Rooms program.
The hotel, a 1925 church turned creative boutique hotel, is located in East Nashville, what Vogue has named “Nashville’s Coolest Neighborhood.” Tying in local artists and adding pops of bright colors into each of its 25 guest rooms add a modern, Instagram-worthy touch to the historic building.
A weekend stay at the hotel provides 16 nights in a bed, 100 free showers or 30 free meals at one of the hotel’s four nonprofit partners: Nashville Rescue Mission, Room in the Inn, People Loving Nashville and ShowerUp.
“Here at The Gallatin Hotel we emphasize experiencing the local culture and, in doing so, giving back to the community,” said Micah Lacher of Anchor Investments, which developed the property. “Through the trials of this past year, we have been reminded even more so of the importance in upholding Tennessee’s nickname of the Volunteer State by supporting the less fortunate in our area.”
The hotel will share its courtyard with the Fat Bottom Brewery, opening this summer. Other fun local businesses and restaurants are Elegy Coffee, Once Upon a Time in France and Lockeland Leatherworks.
“East Nashville is known for its quirky vibe and buzzing restaurant and nightlife, and The Gallatin Hotel is the perfect place to stay to take it all in,” said Micah Lacher of Anchor Investments, which developed the property. “Inspired by bright and fun pop art images, this cheery hotel interior awakens the senses and ensures that your stay in Nashville is one you will never forget.”
