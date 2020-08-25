New Work From Hyatt Package Encourages Work-Life Balance
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz August 25, 2020
Hyatt announced its new Work from Hyatt package which offers extended stays to allow families, couples and single guests to work from one of its participating Hyatt resorts.
The package starts at $139 per night for at least a seven-night stay. The package includes offers for upgrades and added workspaces, a daily food and beverage credit, complimentary or discounted laundry services, free Wi-Fi, waived resort fees and more.
Depending on which resort is chosen, there are also additional amenities, like a free adult pool cabana at Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort.
For World of Hyatt members, there are also added points earned and the option of redeeming a Work from Home package with points. The nights do count toward gaining the elite-tier status.
There are four different types of Hyatt resorts participating in the offer. The “Window to the Waterfront” resorts are located near the ocean in California and Florida. The “Mountains for Miles” resorts are located near the country’s most impressive and popular mountainside vacation destinations. The “Wake up to Waterslides” resorts are located in Arizona, California and Texas. Lastly, the “Play in Paradise” resorts are located in Mexico and the Caribbean.
More than 25 Hyatt resorts are participating in the Work from Hyatt package. To learn which resorts are available for this package, please contact a travel advisor or visit Hyatt.com.
