Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana to Reopen Nov. 5
Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic is scheduled to reopen on Nov. 5. The resort is offering travelers Swim-Up Suite upgrades for $1 for bookings made by Oct. 31 for travel by March 27, 2021.
“We know many families are hoping to escape their homes this holiday season and we hope they will come visit us where everything is taken care of,” said Jorge L. Feliz German, president of Karisma Hotels & Resorts for the Dominican Republic. “Plus, with our record-breaking Cyber Month deals launching Nov. 13, it’s the perfect time to plan a merry, affordable getaway with loved ones.”
The property is reopening with the Karisma Peace of Mind well-being program, which “features new health protocols, updated guidelines and industry-leading best practices, including alignment with Delos Well Living’s International WELL Building Institute and Well Living Lab, in conjunction with the Mayo Clinic and with endorsements by Deepak Chopra,” Karisma said.
“Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana has exceeded all expectations since opening in 2016, and we look forward to continued success together with our partners at Karisma,” said Gerald Raines, senior vice president of ViacomCBS, Nickelodeon’s parent company.
“There is no other international hotel (at least until the opening of our second resort in Riviera Maya in 2021) where guests can immerse themselves in the fun and frivolous Nick lifestyle with personal SpongeBob SquarePants and Dora the Explorer interactions, full access to Aqua Nick, Club Nick and even enjoy the opportunities of getting slimed and sleeping in the Pineapple Villa, inspired by SpongeBob SquarePants' home in Bikini Bottom.”
