Noble House Hotels & Resorts Unveils First Property In Mexico
October 21, 2021
Noble House Hotels & Resorts will unveil the grand opening of its property in Mexico, the $100 million Corazon Cabo Resort & Spa in Cabo San Lucas early next year.
The nine-story property on Medano Beach is now accepting reservations, as its 187 guestrooms and 17 suites, lobby, rooftop bar and two infinity pools – which are set in a newly constructed tower – have opened.
The Draque Mojito Bar will open in the next few weeks, with a signature restaurant, and an additional 7,450 square feet of meeting space is scheduled to debut in 2022.
Noble House Hotels & Resorts said guests currently also have “access to pre-existing features enveloped into the Corazon Cabo Resort & Spa experience, including Baja Brewing, the only micro-brewery in Cabo San Lucas; Aleta, an oceanfront all-day dining destination; additional pools; full-service Sparitual and salon; and Corazon Beach Club, the largest beach club on Medano Beach, the only swimmable beach in Cabo San Lucas.”
Rooms and suites range in size from 358 to 945 square feet, and Rooftop 360 is said to be the highest rooftop bar in Cabo.
“This is Noble House’s first property in Mexico, and we felt it important to set a precedent within the region regarding the level of luxury and service that’s synonymous with our brand,” said Sean Mullen, president, acquisition, sales & revenue management for Noble House Hotels & Resorts. “The result is an impressive and exceptional experience from rooms to rooftop. Noble House properties are also known to cater to adventurers at heart, and the prime location of Corazon answers that call to a tee.”
The resort’s interiors are a result of a collaboration between Carlita Alexander, known for her design work for such properties as W Times Square and Las Vegas’ Cosmopolitan; and Sofía Idoate, who has spearheaded projects including the signature restaurant at the Ritz-Carlton in Mexico City, the Crown Hotel in Sydney and Dream Hotel Group.
“No detail was spared in creating this truly one-of-a-kind and dynamic resort in the heart of Cabo San Lucas,” said Carlos Blanco, general manager, Corazon Cabo Resort & Spa.
“From truly inspired room designs to the excitement of Rooftop 360, the resort is eager to welcome the tastemakers of travel who seek an elevated, authentic and memorable Los Cabos experience.”
Noble House Hotels & Resorts’ portfolio includes 20 properties, more than 60 restaurants, bars and lounges, the Napa Valley Wine Train, and spas, marinas, and private residences in the U.S. and Canada.
