Los Cabos Reports Stellar Third-Quarter Tourism Numbers
The Los Cabos Tourism Board reported a 20 percent growth in tourism arrivals from July to September 2021 – and a full recovery from the pandemic.
The real bright spot for Los Cabos is the September 2021 international arrivals numbers, which totaled nearly 118,000 and represent a 40 increase over 2019 figures, marking the destination’s best September numbers – ever.
In large part, the tourism board credits its proactive and strategic approach to the pandemic for its recovery.
“To date, Los Cabos is Mexico’s leading destination in tourism recovery with nearly 20 percentage points higher in visitation recovery in September 2021 compared to Mexico’s other top tourism destinations,” the tourism board said.
Los Cabos has also been able to “recuperate all of its formal hospitality jobs,” the tourism board said, adding that 90 percent of the population aged 18 and older have received at least one vaccination dose.
In more positive news, airline seats are expected to increase by 45 percent from the U.S. from November 2021 to April 2022 compared to the same periods in 2019 and 2020.
Forecasted bookings for this year’s winter months are predicted to boost visitor numbers to approximately 2.8 million annual visitors, which would surpass pre-pandemic levels, the tourism board said.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for travel destinations across the world and we are energized to see Los Cabos achieve a full recovery since tourism is at the heart of what we do,” said Rodrigo Esponda, managing director of the Los Cabos Tourism Board.
“We will hold tight to the health and safety efforts that got us here.
“As we head into the holiday season of higher travel activity, it’s our goal to continue to offer the same safer travel environment.”
