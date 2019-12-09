Oasis Hotels & Resorts Introduces Agent Incentives for New Grand Sens Cancun
The perks of being a travel agent have never been better, especially now that Oasis Hotels & Resorts is introducing its newest beachfront property, the all-inclusive adults-only Grand Sens Cancun.
To celebrate the grand opening of this stylish new resort, Oasis has launched the Grand Sens Cancun Sweepstakes, granting the lucky winner $3,000 towards a new wardrobe with personal style site Stitch Fix. On top of that, all agents can earn unlimited bonus cash and enjoy secret travel agent rates.
With Travel Agent Bonus Cash, agents can earn up to $100 for every booking at Grand Sens Cancun, in addition to tour operator commissions. And with Travel Agent Special Rates, agents pay $70 per person all-inclusive for themselves and a guest for an Ocean View room, valid for the travel period between January 5 - December 20, 2020.
To enter the Grand Sens Cancun sweepstakes and for details on these agent incentives, visit OasisConnect.net.
Grand Sens Cancun, located at the north end of Cancun’s hotel zone on the crystal-clear Caribbean Sea, offers beauty, comfort, sophisticated entertainment, world-class gastronomy, daily activities like Zumba and Pilates, themed parties, Sensoria Spa treatments and much more.
Guests in the Sian Ka’an category at Grand Sens Cancun experience true luxury, in suites with premium amenities like private terraces and Jacuzzis, free 24-hour room service, welcome amenities and pillow menus.
There are exclusive restaurants and bars—including Benazuza, serving over 20 courses of gourmet molecular cuisine with Mexican nuances, ranked #1 in Mexico and #4 in the world by TripAdvisor’s 2019 Travelers’ Choice Awards, as well as gourmet restaurants and the Sian Ka’an Beach Club at The Pyramid at Grand Cancun (transportation included!).
Sian Ka’an guests even get complimentary use of the resort’s Smart Car rentals during their stay to explore everything Cancun has to offer ($8 USD mandatory daily fee paid at resort).
Grand Sens Cancun is the perfect romantic retreat for anniversaries, honeymoons or destination weddings. Convenient to the airport and close to the shopping zone, Grand Sens Cancun offers a stunning powdery white sand beachfront, sparkling infinity pool with a swim-up bar overlooking the ocean and the secluded Cloud 9 Zone featuring topless pool and Jacuzzi area.
Guests at Grand Sens Cancun also have complimentary access to Oasis Hotels & Resorts sister properties, including the Grand Oasis Cancun, offering Vegas-style entertainment, gambling at the Red Casino and more.
For more on all that Grand Sens Cancun has to offer, visit thegrandsenscancun.com.
SOURCE: Oasis Hotels & Resorts press release.
