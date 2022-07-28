Oasis Hotels & Resorts Makes Group Travel a Breeze
Oasis Hotels & Resorts make it easy for event planners to put on an amazing trip.
The resort company boasts six properties divided among three resort complexes in Cancun as well as properties in downtown, for those seeking a more metropolitan getaway, meaning that MICE groups, weddings, families, weddings and other events can be planned without a hitch at any of Oasis' properties.
Oasis' Atlanta, Georgia-based groups team helps clients plan everything for a memorable event.
They help with accommodations; they organize meeting spaces; they assist with meal planning and catering; and they handle meet-and-greet services, entertainment, hospitality services, sightseeing, activities and more. No matter what the event type, be it a family reunion or a music festival or a destination wedding, Oasis' staff is there to help make it happen seamlessly.
With Oasis' all-inclusive resorts in Cancun, guests don't have to worry about a thing. Visitors enjoy elegant, comfortable accommodations, top-rated international dining options, entertainment designed to surprise and delight and activities, making Oasis properties the ideal place to plan an unforgettable event.
Guests don't want to have to worry about extra expenses, and meeting planners can be assured that participants have the best without having to pay more. At the same time, planners can choose from a wide variety of meeting spaces for their events. These include outdoor venues and indoor venues and spaces that can accommodate more than 2,500 attendees.
Oasis' all-inclusive resorts cater to groups with memorable activities that can be planned for attendees. Group organizers can arrange special team-building activities or experiences that guests can do on their own time. In addition to the all-included daily and nightly entertainment options, Oasis offers a la carte entertainment options that have an international flair and a team of professional performers. Planners can hire a mime or mentalist for a motivational speech or a DJ can provide tunes for a private beach party. The resorts can offer mariachi bands, classical pianists or piano bar singers and even acrobatic dancers.
Planners earn 13 percent commission when booking events with Oasis Hotels & Resorts. The requirement for group perks is to book a minimum of 10 paid rooms per night for three consecutive nights. For every 25 rooms booked, there is a complimentary room.
Complimentary inclusions at The Pyramid at Grand Oasis, Grand Oasis Cancun, and Grand Oasis Palm are a dedicated on-site team, complimentary Wi-Fi access, complimentary room category upgrade for every 15 paid rooms (based on availability) and 50 percent off the group rate for staff and personnel (one staff room for every 15 paid rooms).
Planners can choose perks based on the number of rooms that are booked. For every 10 rooms, clients can select three perks; for every 20 they can choose four and more than 50 paid rooms can choose 5 perks.
Perks include private check-in and welcome cocktails, complimentary one-hour Mexican welcome reception with signature drinks and appetizers, professional group photo, complimentary access to Sensoria Spa hydrotherapy area, up to 20 percent off select spa services, complimentary water station service in meeting rooms that includes bottled water, mints, notepads, pens and pencils. Planners who need meeting space can also choose waived meeting room rental fees (meeting room determined by group size), complimentary meeting space Wi-Fi access and complimentary use of the business center.
