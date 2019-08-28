Oberoi Hotels & Resorts Continues to Roll Out New Offerings
WHY IT RATES: From sweeping property restorations to exciting new solar power projects, Oberoi Hotels & Resorts have a variety of exciting new projects to announce.—Mia Taylor, TravelPulse Senior Writer.
Following the launch of a new brand identity and communications program in spring 2019, Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, one of the top luxury hospitality brands in the world, continues its forward momentum with the launch of new initiatives and experiences at multiple resorts within the collection.
The Oberoi Beach Resort, Lombok Reopens After 11-Month Restoration
The luxury property has reopened after a complete restoration, following an 11-month closure. The Oberoi, Lombok is situated on the secluded white sandy shores of Medana Beach and set within 24-acres of landscaped gardens with a total of 50 guest rooms including pavilions and free-standing villas – all offering a garden or ocean view, creating a sense of space, privacy and tranquillity for guests.
The Oberoi, Gurgaon and Trident, Gurgaon introduce 100 Percent Solar Power
Leaders in innovation, The Oberoi, Gurgaon and Trident, Gurgaon have introduced solar power to fulfill the electricity needs of both hotels in a step towards a greener future.
A captive power plant in Balasar, Haryana will generate 7.5 MW of electricity to meet the energy demands of the two hotels. The solar power plant is equipped with Polycrystalline technology and spans over 25 acres. With 27,000 solar panels installed, the plant’s performance ratio is determined to be 76.50 percent. With these changes, The Oberoi, Gurgaon and Trident, Gurgaon aim to reduce CO2 emissions by 12,344 tons per year.
The Oberoi Beach Resort, Sahl Hasheesh Offering New Romantic Experiences
The Oberoi Beach Resort, Sahl Hasheesh, an all-suite, beachfront resort spanning 48 acres on Egypt’s Red Sea shore, has developed new romantic vacation experiences designed to take advantage of the resort’s dramatic location. Customizable activities include Balinese, Thai and signature Oberoi spa treatments in a dedicated therapy suite, renewal of vows, exclusive dining experiences on the resort’s pier, boat cruises and private sea dives.
Guests can also participate in Oberoi’s Touching Senses activities which have been designed to relax the mind and challenge the soul. Examples of experiences include pilates, yoga and scuba diving. All Touching Senses activities are complementary and can alternatively be arranged as a private session.
2019-2020 Exotic Vacations Program Gives Travelers the Chance to Customize Their Own Adventure
Designed to provide immersive experiences at multiple Oberoi Hotels & Resorts and destinations in one vacation, guests booking the Exotic Vacations package can choose from properties in India and Dubai to create a personalized itinerary lasting for six days or more.
Participants will sample exquisite regional cuisine, explore historic landmarks, and experience local culture in a unique journey of discovery. Whether it be the unparalleled access to the Taj Mahal or the vibrant architecture of Chandigarh, the majestic tigers of Ranthambhore or the rich colors of Rajasthan, guests can mix and match their destinations, or let Oberoi Hotels & Resorts provide a suggested itinerary.
Through September 30, starting rates for Exotic Vacations are $1,650 for a six-night itinerary. From October 1 through April 15, 2020 rates start at $3,450 for a six-night itinerary.
