Ocean Club Resorts in Turks and Caicos to Reopen in July
June 22, 2020
Ocean Club Resorts is scheduled to reopen on July 22, the same day that Turks and Caicos Islands will begin welcoming guests back to the destination.
Ocean Club Resorts comprises two all-suite properties, Ocean Club and Ocean Club West, which are set one mile apart from another and face Grace Bay Beach.
The resorts are implementing procedures recommended by the Turks and Caicos government and the World Health Organization.
Measures include modifying all public spaces for social distancing purposes; providing facemasks, hand sanitizer and COVID-19 training to guests and staff; using cleaning products that meet Environmental Protection Agency guidelines; and increased sanitizing procedures in all public spaces.
“Ocean Club Resorts has long held a commitment to maintaining a safe and healthy environment for our guests and staff,” said Wilbert Mason, managing director of Ocean Club. “Our team has taken the necessary steps toward enhancing cleaning measures and implementing new protocols that adhere to social distancing without taking away from the overall guest experience. We look forward to our guests returning and have put in place new safety measures in order to offer a secure yet still unforgettable stay in a post-COVID-19 travel climate.”
The two properties will unveil spring, summer and full packages that enable travelers to save up to 25 percent when booking stays of four nights or longer through Dec. 18, 2020.
The resorts offer a “Stay at One, Play at Both” program, allowing guests to avail themselves of services and amenities at both properties.
The Turks and Caicos Islands comprise 40 islands and cays, only nine of which are inhabited.
