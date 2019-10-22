'Outlaw the In-Laws' This Holiday Season at Kimpton Shorebreak Resort
The 2019 holidays are creeping steadily closer and, with them, can come a myriad of stressors, not least of which may be a retinue of relatives that promises to descend upon your home for a week-long visit.
Or, perhaps, you’ll be the one traveling across the country to celebrate with your clan, and bowing to familial pressure to bunk in someone’s guest room or basement for a full week.
Kimpton Shorebreak Resort in Huntington Beach, California, invites you to take a stand this holiday season and treat yourself to the luxury of having your very own, peaceful room during the end-of-year festivities. Or, conversely, treat your relatives to a fabulous Southern California stay that doesn’t involve folding out your living room couch.
Sure, deep down you know you love them, but sometimes you just can’t stand ‘em anymore. Especially amid the flurry of activity and planning that accompanies the holidays, sometimes you just need a break—to let loose, recharge and unwind between family gatherings.
Set right on the beach, the Kimpton Shorebreak Resort is offering its “Outlaw the In-Laws” package, which features steeply discounted room rates, starting at just $189 per night, and it comes with a welcome bottle of wine. The tongue-in-cheek deal is valid for guest stays taking place between November 21, 2019, and January 12, 2020.
Guests of the Kimpton Shorebreak get the genuine SoCal experience and have easy access to the sands of Huntington Beach. The resort lends out beach cruisers for getting around town and a whole host of beach amenities, including towels, beach chairs and umbrellas, toys, volleyballs, footballs, Frisbees and more for guests’ enjoyment.
On-site, the gym features a 40-foot-wide rock-climbing wall, a vinyl record library, Sunday yoga sessions on the balcony, Taco-and-Tequila Tuesdays, Vinyl-and-Whiskey Wednesdays, a specialty cocktail program and dedicated “surf ambassadors,” who help guide guests toward authentic local experiences.
